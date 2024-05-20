Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg's “prophecy from God” that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma will be president again seems doomed.
Speaking to the media during the party’s manifesto launch at the weekend in Orlando Stadium, Soweto, Liebenberg, a financial backer of Zuma, said the MK leader would become president again.
“That man, who looked small the first time I saw him, he grew in stature and God showed me that he is going to be a president once more before he goes to heaven and sings a new song with the angels. This man will lead this country. This is a prophecy. In the next two weeks we can make it happen. He is the only man that can unite South Africa, nobody else,” Liebenberg said.
Despite contesting the May 29 elections as an independent candidate, Liebenberg, a diamond dealer from Bronkhorstspruit, said he would vote for the MK party.
“My vote goes to the MK Party, has always been and will be. You must understand it comes from a Boer that had fought against the Zulus but it is time we get back to Blood River. We have to go and wash our swords. We are going to make peace in this country and we will run it.”
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s ‘prophecy’ of Zuma being president again won't come to pass just yet
Image: Louis Liebenberg/Facebook
The chances of Zuma becoming the head of state again were dealt a blow on Monday as the Constitutional Court ruled he was ineligible to stand in the May 29 elections.
Justice Leona Theron, handing down judgment, said: “This court concludes Mr Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment for the purpose of section 47 (1) (e) of the constitution and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election into the National Assembly until five years have lapsed since the completion of his sentence.”
Liebenberg, who pledged R500,000 to fund Zuma’s private prosecution of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan, seemed disappointed with the ConCourt judgment.
He posted a picture of himself looking sad after the judgment, a marked change from the exuberant mood he displayed at the MK Party's manifesto launch on Saturday.
