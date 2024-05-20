Politics

IN FULL | ConCourt rules Jacob Zuma is not eligible to be an MP

20 May 2024 - 12:13 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is not eligible to run for a seat in parliament, the Constitutional Court has ruled.
Former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is not eligible to run for a seat in parliament, the Constitutional Court has ruled.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Former president Jacob Zuma's hopes of becoming an MP through his newly formed MK Party were dashed when the Constitutional Court ruled on Monday he is not eligible to run for the National Assembly.

Justice Leona Theron, handing down judgment, said: “This court concludes Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment for the purpose of section 47 (1) (e) of the constitution and is accordingly not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election into the National Assembly until five years have lapsed since the completion of his sentence.”

 

BELOW IS THE UNEDITED RULING BY THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | ConCourt decides: Is Jacob Zuma eligible to stand for parliament?

The Constitutional Court is on Monday expected to hand down a ruling involving the Electoral Commission of South Africa vs MK Party and its leader ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Jacob Zuma is not eligible to become an MP: Constitutional Court

Former president Jacob Zuma's bid to make a return to parliament was scuppered on Monday when the Constitutional Court ruled he is ineligible to ...
Politics
4 hours ago

IEC's Janet Love did not prejudge Zuma candidacy, commission tells ConCourt

But Zuma and MK Party say this argument is 'obfuscation and self-serving semantics'
Politics
5 days ago

MK Party ConCourt outcome will not affect ballot paper, says IEC

The outcome of the Electoral Commission of South Africa court case about the eligibility of former president Jacob Zuma to stand for parliament will ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'Let's see how strong we are in the election before discussing ... Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma is not eligible to become an MP: Constitutional Court Politics
  3. RECORDED | ConCourt decides: Is Jacob Zuma eligible to stand for parliament? Politics
  4. ‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie Politics
  5. Police identify hotspot areas, say visibility will be high for elections Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy