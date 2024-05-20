'Vote for us, we hold leaders accountable, unlike ANC,' DA's Gwarube tells Soweto youth

The DA took its campaign to the streets of Soweto on Friday in a bid to rally young people behind the blue banner, nine days before the elections.
In what it dubbed a provincial youth rally, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube sought to appeal to the mature youth present, convincing them the DA sets itself apart from the ruling party.
“What makes us different from the ANC is that we hold our leaders accountable. When we send Solly Msimanga into the office of the premier we expect him to account on work done.
“He's been criss-crossing the province, promising people that he will deal with crime, they will have work and that they will have water. As the DA, when we have sent you, we will make sure that you deliver.”
Gwarube slammed politicians who have bodyguards like ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, questioning their need for personal and security protection.
“We will not be like other politicians who make promises and when they come back they are guarded by bodyguards. The likes of Fikile Mbalula, why are they walking around with bodyguards, why do they fear the people so much?
“Why are they scared to go back to the very same people they asked for votes from? It's because they know that they've stolen and squandered taxpayer money, alongside their friends and cronies.”
Gwarube highlighted the difference in their campaign language, explaining to the crowd that a request and not a demand for votes was important in their discernment.
“Where we govern, we say to people, 'lend us your vote.' We tell our deployees, ‘you have been given a responsibility to work, go and work for the betterment of our people.’
“That's why we are asking you to lend us your vote and not 'give us your vote'. Because your vote is yours, the power is with the people and not the politicians. Lend us your vote, not for 30 years, but for five years — so we can show you what we can do.”
Gwarube took a swipe at Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's jobs scheme, describing it as “gatekeeping employment opportunities for cadres”.
“If you give us a chance in Gauteng, we will show you that we won't create jobs only for ANC crooks, we won't say 'nasi ispani' only for people who are friends with the councillor — we will provide decent jobs for all young people regardless of the colour of your T-shirt.
“In the City of Cape Town, regardless of your political affiliation, the job is yours. We don't run government as if it is our mother's house. Government belongs to the people of South Africa. You can't play with people's money like it's your mother's house, you must do to the people what they've elected you to do for them.”
The chief whip dared voters to “fire them” in 2029 if they don't manage to do as promised.
“That's the power of a voter, that's why we don't demand votes, we are not entitled to them. That's why we don't say, 'we will govern until Jesus comes'. That's the arrogance of this other party. Your vote is yours, and we are merely asking you to lend it to us. Put us to the test and we will show you what we can do with that vote.”
TimesLIVE
'Vote for us, we hold leaders accountable, unlike ANC,' DA's Gwarube tells Soweto youth
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
TimesLIVE
