Politics

WATCH | Thousands of South Africans across the globe make their mark in 2024 elections

20 May 2024 - 10:03 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Thousands of registered South African voters in bustling cities and quiet towns across the globe gathered at their local embassies to cast their special votes in the 2024 elections.

Videos and images from London, Dublin, Budapest, Doha, Hong Kong and Los Angeles show South Africans waiting patiently in queues to cast their votes.

London had the most registered voters at 24,535, which the Electoral Commission of South Africa said made it the largest voting station, surpassing Johannesburg’s Joubert Park station with 15,000 registered voters in the previous election.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Expats enjoy vibe as they make their mark on #SAVotingAbroad weekend

South Africans flock to overseas embassies as elections kick off
Politics
18 hours ago

Police identify hotspot areas, say visibility will be high for elections

At least 650 high-risk voting stations across the country have been identified by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.
Politics
8 hours ago

LISTEN | 'Let's see how strong we are in the election before discussing coalitions': Rise Mzansi's Gana

Thousands of Rise Mzansi supporters gathered at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort on Sunday for the party’s final rally ahead of the May 29 general ...
Politics
20 hours ago

DA richest party in 2024 election campaign with R65m in donations

Blue party receives biggest share of donations at the height of elections campaign.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | 'Let's see how strong we are in the election before discussing ... Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma is not eligible to become an MP: Constitutional Court Politics
  3. RECORDED | ConCourt decides: Is Jacob Zuma eligible to stand for parliament? Politics
  4. ‘Only I can take on drug lords and mafias’: Former gang boss Gayton McKenzie Politics
  5. Police identify hotspot areas, say visibility will be high for elections Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy