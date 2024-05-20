Thousands of registered South African voters in bustling cities and quiet towns across the globe gathered at their local embassies to cast their special votes in the 2024 elections.
Videos and images from London, Dublin, Budapest, Doha, Hong Kong and Los Angeles show South Africans waiting patiently in queues to cast their votes.
London had the most registered voters at 24,535, which the Electoral Commission of South Africa said made it the largest voting station, surpassing Johannesburg’s Joubert Park station with 15,000 registered voters in the previous election.
WATCH | Thousands of South Africans across the globe make their mark in 2024 elections
Thousands of registered South African voters in bustling cities and quiet towns across the globe gathered at their local embassies to cast their special votes in the 2024 elections.
Videos and images from London, Dublin, Budapest, Doha, Hong Kong and Los Angeles show South Africans waiting patiently in queues to cast their votes.
London had the most registered voters at 24,535, which the Electoral Commission of South Africa said made it the largest voting station, surpassing Johannesburg’s Joubert Park station with 15,000 registered voters in the previous election.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Expats enjoy vibe as they make their mark on #SAVotingAbroad weekend
Police identify hotspot areas, say visibility will be high for elections
LISTEN | 'Let's see how strong we are in the election before discussing coalitions': Rise Mzansi's Gana
DA richest party in 2024 election campaign with R65m in donations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos