Politics

IN PICS | EFF not losing sleep over MK in KZN

21 May 2024 - 17:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
About a thousand EFF supporters marched in Durban on Tuesday ahead of the national polls next week.
About a thousand EFF supporters marched in Durban on Tuesday ahead of the national polls next week.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is confident the red berets will fare well at the May 29 polls despite the formation of the MK party, widely expected to chip away at its support base.

Dlamini was speaking during a march dubbed #malemaforpresidentmarch, which brought traffic to a standstill in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala and commissar Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, who is part of the elections task force at the march, which attracted about a 1,000 supporters.

“It's people’s own views, and people have been saying a lot of negative things as far back as 2014. Those things don’t bother us,” said Dlamini in response to challenges facing the party.

EFF supporters brought traffic to a standstill in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.
EFF supporters brought traffic to a standstill in the Durban CBD on Tuesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The party's campaign trail in KZN has been dogged by the removal of former chairperson Vusi Khoza, who was sacked after failing to organise buses to ferry EFF supporters to its 10th anniversary at FNB last year. 

He described their campaign as responding to the needs of the people.

“We have been to all regions of our province, and they have opened up their homes and received us. Our people have given us assurance that they will come out in their numbers and vote for Julius Malema,” said Dlamini.

“We want land, we want jobs, and we want no load-shedding because it has collapsed a lot of jobs and companies, thus adding to the growing unemployment, and that is exactly what we said in our manifesto,” said Dlamini.

On the issue of crime, he said while Malema had expressed his wishes for provincial commisioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to ascend to the national office, the party was also careful about making empty promises.

“Mkhwanazi is doing extremely well, the mistake we don’t want to do is to move around on the street and making promises. Those are the challenges of the ANC,” said Dlamini.

“We have been speaking as politicians, and now it is time for people to speak and decide what they want. It's our view that Malema will be the president after the 29th,” he said.

About 1,000 EFF supported marched in Durban on Tuesday in support of Julius Malema's bid for presidency.
About 1,000 EFF supported marched in Durban on Tuesday in support of Julius Malema's bid for presidency.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

He would not be drawn on a Constitutional Court decision that found former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma would not be eligible to go to parliament post elections.

“It's none of our business. We are not focusing on any other political party. We are just obsessed with the EFF,” said Dlamini.

READ MORE:

Sea of red as EFF supporters get ready to march in Durban streets

EFF supporters have gathered at Park King Dinuzulu before a "visibility march" through Durban's inner-city to drum up support for party leader Julius ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Former EFF leader helping ANC win back lost support in Limpopo

Jossey Buthane, a former EFF Limpopo leader and friend of Julius Malema, has opened up about how his life took a downward turn when he was axed ...
News
2 days ago

ANC support grows in weeks before elections, poll shows

Support for the ANC has risen in the weeks leading up to this month's elections, a tracking poll shows, suggesting it may only need a small coalition ...
Politics
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo asks court to set aside his removal as ... Politics
  2. ANC support grows in weeks before elections, poll shows Politics
  3. Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s ‘prophecy’ of Zuma being president again ... Politics
  4. WATCH | 'I want to advertise the ANC': man spotted removing election poster Politics
  5. Ramaphosa extends army deployment at Eskom and for police support Politics

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections