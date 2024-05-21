President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel at Eskom and around the country to fight crime and maintain law and order.
Ramaphosa told parliament in two letters dated May 15 of the extension of the deployment of 746 members of the SANDF for service in co-operation with the police for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper Eskom Power Stations.
“Members of the SANDF deployed will, in co-operation with the SAPS, continue to protect and safeguard national key points and critical infrastructure in the energy sector (Eskom power stations) under Operation Prosper [from] April 1 2024 until March 31 2025,” he said.
The estimated cost is about R203.9m.
Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to Eskom’s power stations in December 2022. At the time he said the deployment was to assist police protect power stations where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of stations and supply of electricity.
Ramaphosa extends army deployment at Eskom and for police support
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel at Eskom and around the country to fight crime and maintain law and order.
Ramaphosa told parliament in two letters dated May 15 of the extension of the deployment of 746 members of the SANDF for service in co-operation with the police for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper Eskom Power Stations.
“Members of the SANDF deployed will, in co-operation with the SAPS, continue to protect and safeguard national key points and critical infrastructure in the energy sector (Eskom power stations) under Operation Prosper [from] April 1 2024 until March 31 2025,” he said.
The estimated cost is about R203.9m.
Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to Eskom’s power stations in December 2022. At the time he said the deployment was to assist police protect power stations where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of stations and supply of electricity.
EDITORIAL | Droning on and on does not tackle criminality
This was at a time when criminals were reportedly targeting power stations which led to plant breakdowns, diesel theft, cable theft and malicious damage to property with an intent to steal.
Ramaphosa also extended the deployment of 2,300 army members for service in co-operation with the police for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper.
He told National Assembly acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli the SANDF members will continue to assist police to prevent and combat illegal mining activities from April 29 until October 31.
The cost is estimated to be R349.9m.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Interception judge: Surveillance ops dropping, office needs more autonomy
Police identify hotspot areas, say visibility will be high for elections
More than a half a million arrested in 'Operation Shanela' last year, brags Cele
Give SANDF members the support and equipment they need to do their jobs
R492m to deploy 3,300 soldiers to help police fight illegal mining
Deploying the SANDF to help protect Eskom’s assets is 'too little, too late'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos