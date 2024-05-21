Politics

Ramaphosa extends army deployment at Eskom and for police support

21 May 2024 - 13:51
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the extension of the deployment of members of the SANDF at Eskom and in support of the SAPS. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) personnel at Eskom and around the country to fight crime and maintain law and order.

Ramaphosa told parliament in two letters dated May 15 of the extension of the deployment of 746 members of the SANDF for service in co-operation with the police for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper Eskom Power Stations.

“Members of the SANDF deployed will, in co-operation with the SAPS, continue to protect and safeguard national key points and critical infrastructure in the energy sector (Eskom power stations) under Operation Prosper [from] April 1 2024 until March 31 2025,” he said.

The estimated cost is about R203.9m.

Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to Eskom’s power stations in December 2022. At the time he said the deployment was to assist police protect power stations where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten the functioning of stations and supply of electricity.

EDITORIAL | Droning on and on does not tackle criminality

When police, defence and intelligence structure performance differs from the public relations messaging, we have to demand more
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

This was at a time when criminals were reportedly targeting power stations which led to plant breakdowns, diesel theft, cable theft and malicious damage to property with an intent to steal.

Ramaphosa also extended the deployment of 2,300 army members for service in co-operation with the police for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper.

He told National Assembly acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli the SANDF members will continue to assist police to prevent and combat illegal mining activities from April 29 until October 31.

The cost is estimated to be R349.9m.

TimesLIVE

