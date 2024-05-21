Politics

Sea of red as EFF supporters get ready to march in Durban streets

21 May 2024 - 13:57 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Metro police and police chat to EFF officials ahead of a march through the Durban city centre on Tuesday.
Metro police and police chat to EFF officials ahead of a march through the Durban city centre on Tuesday.
Image: EFF KZN/X

EFF supporters have started gathering at Park King Dinuzulu ahead of a visibility march through Durban's inner-city to canvas support for party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday.

Supporters are expected to be bused in as the party looks to show a strong show of force in a province which has largely been dominated by the ANC and the IFP ahead of the hotly contested elections on May 29.

The province has 5.7-million people registered on the Electoral Commission of South Africa voters' roll.

The red berets are looking to build on the strength demonstrated in the last national elections when the party's support base in KwaZulu-Natal surged.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is expected to address supporters under the watchful eye of a strong police presence.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Girl wounded as shots fired between ANC and EFF outside Polokwane

A nine-year-old girl was wounded when violence erupted between EFF and ANC supporters during campaigning at Juju Valley in Seshego, Limpopo, on ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘No life must be lost on site’: Malema wants focus on collapsed George building’s plans

EFF leader Julius Malema wants building plans for the apartment building that collapsed while under construction in George, killing 33 people, to be ...
News
1 day ago

Former EFF leader helping ANC win back lost support in Limpopo

Jossey Buthane, a former EFF Limpopo leader and friend of Julius Malema, has opened up about how his life took a downward turn when he was axed ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo asks court to set aside his removal as ... Politics
  2. ANC support grows in weeks before elections, poll shows Politics
  3. Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg’s ‘prophecy’ of Zuma being president again ... Politics
  4. WATCH | 'I want to advertise the ANC': man spotted removing election poster Politics
  5. Crisis averted as overseas voters who pitched up on Friday allowed to vote Politics

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections