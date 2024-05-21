Khan has also applied for arrest warrants for Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Al-Masri, the commander-in-chief of the military wing of Hamas who is widely known as Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' political bureau.
South Africa welcomes ICC prosecutor seeking arrest warrants for Israeli, Hamas leaders
Image: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed an announcement by the International Criminal Court's (ICC) prosecutor saying he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes.
"The law must be applied equally to all in order to uphold the international rule of law, ensure accountability for those who commit heinous crimes and protect the rights of victims," Ramaphosa's office said.
South Africa, a leading voice in championing the cause of Palestinians, has also brought a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing it of genocide, which it denies.
On Monday ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement issued after more than seven months of war in Gaza that he had reasonable grounds to believe the five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
He said he had applied for arrest warrants for Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant and for Netanyahu. They have overseen Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza since the Palestinian militant group's deadly October 7 raid on Israel.
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants related to Gaza war
ICJ hears starkly different pictures of the facts on the ground, as SA asks it to order Israel to cease fire in Gaza
Khan's request will go to a pre-trial chamber. The chamber will be composed of three magistrates: presiding judge Iulia Motoc of Romania, Mexican judge Maria del Socorro Flores Liera and judge Reine Alapini-Gansou of Benin.
There is no deadline for judges to decide whether to issue arrest warrants. In previous cases, judges have taken anywhere from just over a month to several months.
If the judges agree there are "reasonable grounds" to believe war crimes or crimes against humanity have been committed, they will issue an arrest warrant. The warrant must name the person, the specific crimes for which an arrest is sought and a statement of facts which are alleged to constitute those crimes.
Judges can amend arrest warrant requests and grant only portions of what the prosecutor is seeking. Charges can also be changed and updated later.
Israeli and Hamas leaders have dismissed allegations of committing war crimes, and representatives of both sides criticised Khan's decision.
The ICC's founding Rome Statute, combined with jurisprudence from past cases involving arrest warrants against sitting heads of state, oblige all 124 ICC signatory states to arrest and hand over any individual subject to an ICC arrest warrant if they set foot on their territory.
The court has no means to enforce an arrest, however. The sanction for not arresting someone is a referral back to the ICC's assembly of member states and ultimately a referral to the UN Security Council.
Israel tells ICJ South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide
The court's rules allow for the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution that would pause or defer an investigation or a prosecution for a year, with the possibility of renewing that indefinitely.
In past cases where a state has ignored its obligation to arrest an individual facing an ICC warrant, they have received a procedural slap on the wrist at most.
Neither the application for a warrant nor the issuance of an ICC arrest warrant curbs an individual's freedom to travel. However, once an arrest warrant has been issued, they risk arrest if they travel to an ICC signatory state, which may influence their decision-making.
There are no restrictions on political leaders, lawmakers or diplomats from meeting individuals with an ICC arrest warrant against them. Politically, however, the optics of this may be bad.
The ICC application is a separate matter to court cases demanding an arms embargo against Israel or South Africa's attempts at the ICJ to seek a halt to Israel's offensive on Rafah. If the judges decide there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, it could strengthen legal challenges demanding an arms embargo elsewhere as numerous states have provisions against selling arms to states that might use them in ways that violate international humanitarian law.
