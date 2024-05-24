Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa signs GBV and femicide and NPA amendment bills into law

24 May 2024 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday signing into law the national council on gender-based violence and femicide (GBV-F) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) amendment bills at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. 

The country continues to struggle with curbing the scourge of GBV-F, and the Presidency said the bill will help ensure the safety and security of women from all walks of life is realised.

Corruption remains among the key socioeconomic challenges causing dissatisfaction, and the office of the president said the signing of the NPA Amendment Bill will ensure malfeasance is done away with in the private and public sectors.

Ramaphosa signed into law the National Health Insurance Bill last Wednesday which aims to provide universal health coverage for all.

TimesLIVE

