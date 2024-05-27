Politics

LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu

27 May 2024 - 09:40
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the ANC is her 'home'. File photo
Image: Michael Walter/Sunday Times

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu says she was approached to join the newly formed MK Party (MKP). 

Speaking on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy, she said she was born into the ANC and could never leave the movement for which she suffered. 

“They came to my home and told me about the [MK] party, and said we want you to join it. I said you want me to leave my home [ANC]? They understood that but told me the party [ANC] no longer serves the purpose we fought for.

“I said I was born here [ANC], and I understood because I know how much we didn’t give necessary attention to our soldiers. Taking me away from where I was born would be life-changing.”

The face of the MKP is former president Jacob Zuma. 

PODCAST | ‘When women are in charge, things work’: Lindiwe Sisulu

Former minister and ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu says when women are in charge things work.
Politics
2 weeks ago

‘We don’t want power-hungry people’ | Zuma purge rocks MK Party

Founder expelled on suspicions of working with ‘enemies’ of the party.
News
1 month ago

'He is no longer a member': Mbalula on Zuma's ANC membership

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says former president Jacob Zuma is no longer a member of the ANC, though the party has not officially expelled ...
Politics
1 month ago

MAKHUDU SEFARA | The ANC's nonchalance about MK Party is also evident in poor service delivery

If the ANC knew what was good for it, it would leave MK Party to self-destruct
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
