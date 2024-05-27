ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has lambasted the MK Party for accusing the ANC of vote rigging days before Wednesday's elections.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s party published videos of voting material stored in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal, and Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga, alleging the ANC was stealing votes at the weekend. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) clarified that the voting material in the viral videos was filmed at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale for special votes on Monday.
Mncwango criticised the MK Party, saying it made serious allegations without providing “evidence to support the claims of vote rigging”.
“We have seen a video circulating about Hammarsdale. After engaging the IEC we understand what really happened there and we call on South Africans, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, to calm down,” he said.
“It is normal that the IEC will distribute ballots to different safe areas. There is nothing wrong with what happened in Hammarsdale. It is important, as leaders, that we provide leadership. Let’s not panic. There’s no panic.
“There’s no vote rigging here and as political parties we must stay vigilant, which is good, but also let’s be careful of not sending out information that creates fear which may lead to instability and disruption of the elections.
“Let’s trust the information we have received from IEC and, as ActionSA, we have no reason to doubt what they have briefed us on,” he said.
‘There’s no vote rigging’: ActionSA slams MK Party’s claims
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has lambasted the MK Party for accusing the ANC of vote rigging days before Wednesday's elections.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s party published videos of voting material stored in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal, and Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga, alleging the ANC was stealing votes at the weekend. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) clarified that the voting material in the viral videos was filmed at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale for special votes on Monday.
Mncwango criticised the MK Party, saying it made serious allegations without providing “evidence to support the claims of vote rigging”.
“We have seen a video circulating about Hammarsdale. After engaging the IEC we understand what really happened there and we call on South Africans, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, to calm down,” he said.
“It is normal that the IEC will distribute ballots to different safe areas. There is nothing wrong with what happened in Hammarsdale. It is important, as leaders, that we provide leadership. Let’s not panic. There’s no panic.
“There’s no vote rigging here and as political parties we must stay vigilant, which is good, but also let’s be careful of not sending out information that creates fear which may lead to instability and disruption of the elections.
“Let’s trust the information we have received from IEC and, as ActionSA, we have no reason to doubt what they have briefed us on,” he said.
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said the commission was contemplating legal action.
“We clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election material as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material.
“The commission is contemplating measures against the party and the individuals involved as such obstruction to election activities should not be tolerated. This conduct violates the code of conduct and other electoral prescripts.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the election
IEC contemplates taking action against 'vote rigging' accusers
IEC is preparing for ‘a massive election’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos