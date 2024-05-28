Politics

LISTEN | Naledi Pandor wants ANC to govern alone post elections, panics about a coalition

28 May 2024 - 16:45
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Naledi Pandor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Naledi Pandor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

As the sixth administration of the ANC-led government comes to an end, ANC member Naledi Pandor says voters must re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC because a coalition would force the party to agree to different ideologies.

Listen to Pandor:

Pandor, who serves as minister of international relations and co-operation in Ramaphosa’s cabinet, said: “The ANC has created a different South Africa, a much better South Africa.”

Many of the party’s executive members have faith in their leader, Ramaphosa, to continue the party’s work. Pandor said Ramaphosa has her support because he acted against corruption and is renewing the ANC. She wants an outright majority win for the party, saying a coalition will interrupt transformation and they would not be able to make decisions.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa will later this week announce a new government. Counting of votes will begin on Wednesday night when voting concludes.

Voter support in national elections has been on a constant decline for the governing party since 2009. They won 57.5% of the votes in the previous elections, but it is expected to weaken further, with some predicting a coalition government.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | ANC facing 'one of its most critical elections' since democracy: Nomvula Mokonyane

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says the party is facing "one of its most critical elections" since the dawn of democracy, ...
Politics
1 day ago

'We failed': Thabo Mbeki on dealing with Mandela's warning of 'deterioration in quality' in ANC

Former president Thabo Mbeki has warned the ANC of potential consequences of allowing “opportunistic individuals” to infiltrate party ranks.
Politics
7 hours ago

‘There’s no vote rigging’: ActionSA slams MK Party’s claims

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has lambasted the MK Party for accusing the ANC of vote rigging days before Wednesday's ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics
  3. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  4. 'We failed': Thabo Mbeki on dealing with Mandela's warning of 'deterioration in ... Politics
  5. Third of voters feel no political party aligns with their views: Ipsos survey Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...