Politics

POLL | Which party is getting your X on Wednesday?

28 May 2024 - 12:00 By Rethabile Radebe
Monday and Tuesday were earmarked for special voting before the main elections on Wednesday. Voters in Nelson Mandela Bay lined up to make their mark at the Presbyterian church in Motherwell.
Monday and Tuesday were earmarked for special voting before the main elections on Wednesday. Voters in Nelson Mandela Bay lined up to make their mark at the Presbyterian church in Motherwell.
Image: Werner Hills

While Wednesday's election has been dubbed one of South Africa's most important since the 1994 democratic polls, many people are still trying to decide which party deserves their vote.

Voters have had front row seats, watching with enthusiasm as parties campaigned trying to convince people to let them govern the country.

There has been dissatisfaction among South Africans about the state of the country, with many hoping to remove the ANC from power.

Among the issues citizens want addressed are unemployment, poor service delivery, the weak economy and load-shedding.

Hoping to unseat the ANC, the DA formed the Multi Party Charter (MPC) in a bid to stop the ANC getting an outright majority.

The MPC, also dubbed the “moonshot pact”, was launched in August and is made up of the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, ACDP, UIM, Spectrum National Party, Independent South African National Civic Organisation, Ekhethu People’s Party and the UCDP.

Adamant not to go down without a fight, the ANC deployed influential veteran party members such as former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and ex-National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to join the campaign to garner more support.

Sunday Times reported that before the party rolled out its election arsenal it was polling at about 45% support or worse. However, since its campaign received a boost from former presidents Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe and others it has moved closer to the 50% mark.

The research, released a week ago, implies 77% of South Africans who still trust President Cyril Ramaphosa are likely to vote for the ANC. Polls by Ipsos and the Social Research Foundation similarly show there has been an uptick in support for the governing party in recent weeks.

TimesLIVE

