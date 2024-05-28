Politics

WATCH | Hillbrow residents vote in dirt

28 May 2024 - 17:48
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Voters who cast their special votes in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Tuesday had to tiptoe around rubbish, as the streets were filled with litter.

Rubbish has not been collected in parts of Johannesburg for two weeks as waste management company Pikitup employees have been on strike. The employees scattered rubbish on the streets during the strike. Though some areas had been cleaned in Johannesburg by Tuesday morning, Hillbrow remained dirty.

TimesLIVE visited the Central Community Fellowship church voting station and found a heap of rubbish outside.

Hundreds of people are expected to cast their votes there on Wednesday.

Pikitup moves to catch up on work disrupted by 'casuals' demanding jobs

Pikitup will deploy extra resources to clear the backlog caused by the recent strike which disrupted services in various parts of Johannesburg.
News
6 days ago

Pikitup services disrupted as casual workers 'demand' jobs from company

Pikitup says its services were disrupted on Thursday because casual workers, whose contracts are about to expire, are forcefully demanding jobs from ...
News
1 week ago

17 arrested as City Power tries to curb cable theft, infrastructure vandalism

Seventeen people have been arrested for charges including theft, tampering with infrastructure and possession of stolen electricity property in ...
News
1 month ago

IN PICS | Special votes being cast in 2024 general elections

More than 1.6-million people who registered to cast special votes in the 2024 national and provincial elections have begun making their crosses for ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics
  3. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  4. 'We failed': Thabo Mbeki on dealing with Mandela's warning of 'deterioration in ... Politics
  5. Third of voters feel no political party aligns with their views: Ipsos survey Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...