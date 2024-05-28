WATCH | IEC briefs media ahead of tomorrow’s elections

Courtesy of SABC
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will on Tuesday brief the media ahead of Wednesday's elections.
The IEC is expected to outline its plans to ensure the voting process is free of incidents.
TimesLIVE
