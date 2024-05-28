Politics

WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked up in police van

28 May 2024 - 19:53 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two policemen have been suspended pending an investigation after a video showed one picking up an off-duty officer in political party regalia using a police van.
Two policemen have been suspended pending an investigation after a video showed one picking up an off-duty officer in political party regalia using a police van.
Image: Screengrab

Two KwaZulu-Natal policemen have been removed from election deployment after provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ordered the pair face disciplinary action for allegedly breaching their code of conduct.

In a widely circulated video, a police officer is seen picking up an off-duty colleague — who is wearing uMkhonto we Sizwe party regalia — in a Sundumbili-branded police van from a polling station.

It is not clear where or when this occurred. 

Mkhwanazi ordered the two officers be immediately removed from duty.

He said police officers were warned on several occasions to be professional and respect the oath they took when they joined the force.

“On more than one occasion I reiterated to the members here in KwaZulu-Natal they should be apolitical and leave politics to politicians. I emphasised police officers must never campaign or be seen to be campaigning for any political party.

“What these police officers did is totally unacceptable, and such behaviour undermines the hard work that the police have been doing to create a safe and secure environment for the 2024 national and provincial elections.

“The two members will be subjected to internal disciplinary steps proportional to their unbecoming behaviour,” said Mkhwanazi.

He reminded police officers that they must treat all political parties equally and with respect.

“Political parties and community members are also encouraged to report wrongdoing by SAPS members in KwaZulu-Natal. No-one is above the law and police officers who are found to be on the wrong side of the law will dance to the tunes of their unbecoming actions,” said Mkhwanazi.

READ MORE

EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the election

Political parties and the IEC must do everything possible to ensure the outcome is believable
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote rigging’ claims

The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is unfazed by complaints against her of breaching the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s code of conduct ...
Politics
1 day ago

KZN 'combat ready' for election with boats, cars and choppers, says top cop Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says all election material will be accompanied by a police escort to avoid “unfortunate” ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Day 1 of special votes sees low turnout with a few hiccups

More than 100 voting stations in the OR Tambo District had to be closed due to taxi operators blocking major routes
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics
  3. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  4. 'We failed': Thabo Mbeki on dealing with Mandela's warning of 'deterioration in ... Politics
  5. Third of voters feel no political party aligns with their views: Ipsos survey Politics

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...