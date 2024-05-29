“I hope they are going to give us 50% plus one.
TimesLIVE
Back us for our track record: DA's Alan Winde
Image: Claire Keeton
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who is also the DA’s premier candidate, joined a long queue at Jan van Riebeeck Hoërskool in Tamboerskloof on Wednesday.
Winde was accompanied by his wife Tracy and children Jason and Lauren, a first-time voter.
Winde, who is gunning for a second term, told TimesLIVE he was excited at the “huge numbers” he was seeing, not only at his voting station but the queues he had observed on his way there.
Winde said he hoped to get a clear majority and that voters would consider the DA's track record in government.
Image: Claire Keeton
