Back us for our track record: DA's Alan Winde

29 May 2024 - 09:41
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
Alan Winde with DA campaign member Nadjanara Azagsiba at Jan Van Riebeeck Hoërskool voting station in Gardens, Cape Town.
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who is also the DA’s premier candidate, joined a long queue at Jan van Riebeeck Hoërskool in Tamboerskloof on Wednesday.

Winde was accompanied by his wife Tracy and children Jason and Lauren, a first-time voter.

Winde, who is gunning for a second term, told TimesLIVE he was excited at the “huge numbers” he was seeing, not only at his voting station but the queues he had observed on his way there.

Winde said he hoped to get a clear majority and that voters would consider the DA's track record in government.

Tracy, Alan, daughter Lauren and son Jason Winde (left to right) on the 2024 voting day in Gardens, Cape Town.
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton

“I hope they are going to give us 50% plus one.

“I really think that we’ve got a great track record in the province and we want to continue it,” he said.

“We’ve worked for a lot of years on getting good results, and the areas we’ve focused on, be it on energy, safety, education, we built a track record.”

The DA, which has been governing the province since 2009, is facing its toughest elections yet.

TimesLIVE

