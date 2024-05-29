Politics

Bantu Holomisa turned away from voting station

29 May 2024 - 10:38 By Sikho Ntshobane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters' roll.
Eastern Cape premier contender UDM leader Bantu Holomisa argues with IEC officials after being told he could not vote as his name did not appear on the voters' roll.
Image: Sikho Ntshobane

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among many angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters' roll.

He told IEC officials he had voted at the same voting station during the 2021 local government elections and registered at the same station earlier this year.

But the politician refused to speak to journalists after being told his name was not on the voters' roll on Wednesday.

Holomisa is contesting for the role of provincial premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.

Earlier he told journalists there were many things wrong in South Africa, including the crumbling infrastructure.

Holomisa said the elections were an opportunity to choose a government of national unity and end one-party dominance.

DispatchLIVE

MORE

Ramaphosa deploys 2,828 soldiers to maintain order during elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has employed 2,828 National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the ...
News
15 hours ago

ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
12 hours ago

IN PICS | Special votes being cast in 2024 general elections

More than 1.6-million people who registered to cast special votes in the 2024 national and provincial elections have begun making their crosses for ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  5. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...