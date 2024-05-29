Calls for more grant aid at Tshwane voting station, crime a concern for Diepsloot voters

Hundreds of voters withstood the cold weather to queue outside the Diepsloot Combined School voting station with many, including the elderly, queueing since 3am.
In their coats, blankets, and gloves, they stood near fires to keep warm while entrepreneurs used election day to sell warm drinks and food to voters while political parties set up their displays.
However, by 7.30am irritated voters started to voice their frustrations as the voting station had not yet opened.
"I arrived at 6am. I'm on crutches as my leg is swollen. I'm here to vote because Nelson Mandela fought for us to vote. Though he is no longer alive, I'm here because of him," said an elderly lady who wished to remain anonymous.
Welile Khusi has been living in Diepsloot for 26 years. He was carrying a walking stick while his neighbour held a golf stick to protect them from criminals when they made their way to the vote station in the dark.
"I arrived at 3am because I wanted to avoid long queues, and we sat by a fire and waited," said Khusi.
He said the only change in his community since 1998 was the construction of RDP houses, but crime remained an issue.
"I want to cast my vote to bring changes to Diepsloot. We can't stay in a place where people have no jobs, people are struggling and people are corrupt. We also have people who come into the country with no documents. They come here and commit crimes, and they can never be found," he said.
At 7.40am the voting station opened with the elderly, the injured and disabled allowed in first.
Esther Masindi woke up at 5am and walked in the dark to her voting station at Mahlahle Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane.
Wearing a brown jacket and a face mask, she was second in the queue.
“We are suffering. We are not working. Municipal rates are very high. We ask that the party we will elect today will help us,” said the 58-year-old.
Those who have decided not to vote "haven't seen life", she said.
Girlie Masombuka was first in the queue, arriving at 5am on the dot.
Elderly voters in Pretoria hoping for lower municipal rates and taxes
Another early voter was Margaret Mfuma, who cast her ballot at the same station in the historic 1994 elections which brought democracy to South Africa.
The 72-year-old was skeptical about political party campaigns, saying said she does not believe the electioneering promises.
“We don't believe them. They are deceiving us. They want us to join them and leave our party.”
Mfuma said she expects change to come from the party for which she will vote.
“They must increase the pension money. It is me and my husband. How much is rent? Food is expensive," she said, adding the old age grant did not cover their costs of living.
