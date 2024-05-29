Politics

DA's KZN leader and IEC official in stand-off over media at voting station

Francois Rodgers tried to intervene on behalf of the journalists

29 May 2024 - 16:19 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
An IEC staff member in a stand-off with journalists and the DA's provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, at the All Saints United Church in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers' voting process was somewhat blighted by a stand-off with the Electoral Commission's presiding officer at the All Saints church in Pietermaritzburg, who barred media from taking photos of Rodgers in the polling station.

Journalists were told by IEC officials and later the presiding officer that they were not allowed to take photographs at the voting station.

Rodgers, who tried to intervene on behalf of the media, was left hot under the collar as the IEC officer brashly referred to him by his first name. Townhill police intervened.

The ward is a DA stronghold.

Eventually the journalists were granted permission and captured Rodgers casting his vote.

KwaZulu-Natal DA leader Francois Rodgers casts his vote.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

He later told journalists the DA was unfazed by the fledgling MK Party which has threatened to eat into the support of older parties.

“The fight is on between the MK and the ANC and fortunately for us we are not in that fight and in that mess. I think even the EFF is fishing in that pond,” said Rodgers.

He conceded the MK Party could emerge as biggest in the province, albeit without a majority.

“The polls told us that and the ANC are in trouble. We are unfazed and have built our reputation with the IFP, and on a national level we have the multi-party charter. The ANC has been so weakened that between them and MK they may not pull a coalition together,” said Rodgers.

He said he was encouraged by the turnout at some of the polling stations he had visited.

“I was in Durban earlier. The queuing time varies as some of the people have to stand for up to three hours. I urge people if you have to stand that long, please do it. It’s giving up some of your time to be able to vote,” said Rodgers.

A queue of voters at the All Saints United church in Pietermaritzburg where the DA's KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers voted.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

He said the gruelling campaign had been rewarding for the party which has fielded uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas as its premier candidate.

He said their reception at various voting stations indicated his party was on the right track.

TimesLIVE

