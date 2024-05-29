May 28 2024 - 12:48
MK Party heads to polls without legally recognised presidential candidate as it sticks with barred Zuma
When the MK Party contests elections for the first time on Wednesday, it will do so without having a legally recognised presidential candidate, after its leader, Jacob Zuma, was ruled ineligible to stand in the polls by the Constitutional Court.
Last week, the apex court ruled Zuma could not stand for election because he was sentenced in 2021 to a 15-month jail term without the option of a fine for being in contempt of court.
The party has not announced a candidate to replace Zuma as its presidential candidate or fill his first spot on the party’s parliamentary candidate list.
ELECTIONS LIVE | South Africa heads to the polls
What's happening on the ground in SA's 2024 general elections
May 28 2024 - 13:27
Elderly voters in Pretoria hoping for lower municipal rates and taxes
The cost of living was top of mind for elderly people in Saulsville, Pretoria, who cast their special votes on Tuesday.
Lilly Ndou, who voted at the Mahlahle polling centre, called for lower municipal rates and taxes for pensioners from the new administration, saying "we are struggling".
The 73-year-old plans to spend Wednesday visiting her late husband's grave as she said she wants to be with him.
May 28 2024 - 13:23
'We failed': Thabo Mbeki on dealing with Mandela's warning of 'deterioration in quality' in ANC
Former president Thabo Mbeki has warned the ANC of potential consequences of allowing “opportunistic individuals” to infiltrate party ranks.
Mbeki expressed concern about the motivation behind some people joining political parties.Former president Nelson Mandela was the first to warn the party, in 1997, of a decline in the quality of membership after 1994, he said.
May 28 2024 - 13:17
DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled campaign’ national address
President Cyril Ramaphosa is being hauled to court over his last-minute address to the nation days before the elections.
He has been accused of using state resources to advance his party’s interests just before the much-anticipated polls.
The DA and the MK Party (MKP) have approached the Electoral Court seeking orders against the ANC president.
The DA wants Ramaphosa to be fined R200,000 and his party to be docked 1% of its votes.
May 28 2024 - 12:00
POLL | Which party is getting your X on Wednesday?
While Wednesday's election has been dubbed one of South Africa's most important since the 1994 democratic polls, many people are still trying to decide which party deserves their vote.
Voters have had front-row seats, watching with enthusiasm as parties campaigned trying to convince people to let them govern the country.
May 28 2024 - 08:00
Rise Mzansi aiming for at least 2.5% of national vote
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says taking winning at least 2.5% of the national vote in Wednesday's elections would be a success for the party.
Formed just over a year ago, the party has always been vocal about it’s “patient” approach to its growth and its plan for the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general elections.
May 27 2024 - 22:21
Third of voters feel no political party aligns with their views: Ipsos survey
More than a third (35%) of registered South African voters feel no political party fully aligns with their views and opinions, market research company Ipsos said on Monday.
Ipsos based its findings on the views of 2,545 registered voters. Interviews were conducted by trained Ipsos interviewers in the homes and home languages of respondents.
Interviews were conducted from March 9 to April 15. A scientific process of multi-stage stratified random selection distributed interviews in all areas of the county, including deep rural areas.
May 27 2024 - 17:32
IN PICS | KZN pensioners cast special votes as they cling to hope of being given land
In wheelchairs, with walkers and on crutches, Durban pensioners were optimistic about the future as they cast their special votes at the Zibambeleni Old Age Home in Claremont.
Speaking to TimesLIVE Premium, they said while they had enjoyed the fruits of democracy, political leaders had their work cut out for them if they wished to transform lives.
May 27 2024 - 11:50
‘There’s no vote rigging’: ActionSA slams MK Party’s claims
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has lambasted the MK Party for accusing the ANC of vote rigging days before Wednesday's elections.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s party published videos of voting material stored in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal, and Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga, alleging the ANC was stealing votes at the weekend. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) clarified that the voting material in the viral videos was filmed at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale for special votes on Monday.
May 27 2024 - 10:49
‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote rigging’ claims
Zuma-Sambudla published videos of voting material stored in Chesterville, KwaZulu-Natal and Hammarsdale, Mpumalanga, alleging the ANC was stealing votes at the weekend. No voting took place at the weekend.
The IEC clarified the voting material seen in the viral videos were at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammarsdale for special votes on Monday.
Despite the commission’s explanation, Zuma-Sambudla was adamant the ANC was involved in the IEC’s plans.
May 27 2024 - 10:42
IN PICS | Special votes being cast in 2024 general elections
Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials are also visiting homes and care institutions for those who require assistance.
The IEC has, in collaboration with the South African National Council for the Blind, developed the universal ballot template for blind and partially-sighted people, people with an unsteady hand, the elderly and people with motor and nervous conditions which do not allow a steady hand.
May 27 2024 - 20:34
Day 1 of special votes sees low turnout with a few hiccups
With more than 1.6-million people registered to cast special votes, a small percentage made their way to voting stations on Monday to be among the first to make their crosses for the parties of their choice.
At least 230,000 voters had marked their ballot papers by the afternoon as the Electoral Commission kicked off the first day of special votes between 9am and 5pm, which will continue on Tuesday.
May 26 2024 - 13:47
IEC contemplates taking action against 'vote rigging' accusers
MK Party supporters filmed removing election materials from KZN storage warehouse
The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Sunday said it was concerned by videos circulating on social media posted by MK Party supporters alleging vote rigging in progress.
“These videos relate to activities at Chesterville and Hammersdale. We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material,” the IEC said.
May 26 2024 - 21:26
EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the election
Nothing is as important in South Africa’s politics right now as securing election materials and ensuring that the polls, in just more than 48 hours, take place in an atmosphere of peace and the outcome is accepted by role players.
This is why the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to increase security arrangements around the delivery of election material after the circulation of a disturbing video depicting ballots and other material easily accessed by what appears to be unauthorised people is most concerning. In the video, claims of vote rigging are made, but these have been vehemently rubbished by authorities.
May 26 2024 - 00:05
Let the people decide: political parties make last pleas ahead of elections
Political leaders threw themselves into a last frantic round of appeals to voters yesterday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa doubling down on the party’s transformation commitments at a packed rally at FNB Stadium in Soweto.
As Ramaphosa made a last-ditch appeal to the party’s core traditional supporters, DA leader John Steenhuisen addressed supporters in Cape Town ahead of the party’s final election rally in Benoni today, while EFF leader Julius Malema roused supporters at an event in Polokwane, Limpopo. In Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa told his supporters that these elections were “do or die”, urging them to come out in numbers to vote.
May 26 2024 - 00:00
IEC is preparing for ‘a massive election’
Already, 56,800 votes have been cast at 111 foreign missions around the world, and more than 1.6-million people are eligible to cast special votes tomorrow and Tuesday.
Voting stations on Wednesday are scheduled to open at 7h00 and close at 21h00.
“We do expect really that this time around it’s going to be a massive election, people are going to come out in their numbers,” said Mamabolo, who urged voters to be patient in queues.
