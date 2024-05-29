ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

May 29 2024 - 11:46
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda joins queue in Westville
Residents turned up in their numbers at Pitlochry Primary School in Westville, where eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda joined the queue.
Kaunda said he started the day by visiting KwaDukuza before arriving in Westville. “The numbers are looking good, it shows that people understand how to entrench our democracy,” he said.
On joining the queue with other voters, Kaunda said: “I am not a big boss, if you are a mayor you are a citizen, you need to join the queue like all other citizens who are voting.”
Kaunda, who was wearing an ANC T-shirt, said he was not campaigning. “As a voter I am allowed [to wear the ANC shirt] because I am not campaigning in the queue, I am just here to vote.” – Lwazi Hlangu
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward
May 29 2024 - 11:56
Cyril Ramaphosa explains presidential speech on eve of voting
President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his Sunday address to the nation, saying he was closing off the sixth administration and providing an update on the state of readiness for the elections.
The address by Ramaphosa just days before the elections has become the subject of controversy, with opposition political parties accusing him of abusing his power as the head of state to campaign for his political party.
Speaking in Chiawelo, Soweto, after casting his vote on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said his address was not targeted at advancing the interests of a specific party but was highlighting what all South Africans had achieved during his term.
May 29 2024 - 11:52
Democracy is built brick by brick, and we learn as we do that: Motlanthe
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe expressed a wish for political stability, saying he has voted for the ANC.
“I am very happy and elated that I’ve cast my vote. This is every citizen’s responsibility and duty. I hope that we will create political stability which is a precondition for development so that we can focus on the real issues,” he said.
May 29 2024 - 11:51
S'bu Ndebele and John Steenhuisen arrive to vote at Durban school
It was slightly awkward at Northwood High School in KwaZulu-Natal when former ANC provincial chair and KwaZulu-Natal premier S'bu Ndebele arrived minutes before DA leader John Steenhuisen on Wednesday.
ANC supporters broke into song when Ndebele was ushered into the voting station to cast his ballot, but voters were more interested in Steenhuisen, who arrived with his party’s provincial top brass — provincial leader Francois Rodgers and premier candidate Chris Pappas — and his daughter Carolynn.
May 29 2024 - 11:46
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
May 29 2024 - 11:28
LISTEN | Prisoners ‘vote for the society they want’: Lamola
Prisoners at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility were happy to exercise their right to vote on Wednesday, with hope of one day being able to re-enter a society better than the one they left.
The inmates, in their respective uniforms, queued inside the correctional facility to cast their votes.
May 29 2024 - 11:25
ANC will get a firm majority: Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he has no doubts that his party will emerge victorious in Wednesday's national and provincial elections.
Ramaphosa cast his vote at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, where he grew up.
May 29 2024 - 11:23
Glitches cause delays at some voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay
Voting got off to a slow and chilly start at several voting stations in New Brighton in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, with some glitches delaying the process — including a missing password.
At Ben Sinuka Primary School, where scores of voters lined up at the voting station, Electoral Commission (IEC) officials did not have the password to scan voters' IDs.
The presiding officer at the voting station, who declined to be named, said they had been trying to get hold of their colleagues to get the password.
May 29 2024 - 11:18
Gary van Niekerk votes for PA, ANC
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk voted for the Patriotic Alliance and ANC on Wednesday as a lack of funding sunk any chance of his party competing in the elections.
May 29 2024 - 11:15
Voters rise early and flock to Nelson Mandela Bay voting stations
Thousands of Nelson Mandela Bay residents rushed to the polls early on Wednesday morning to cast their votes in the 2024 national elections.
For the most part it was smooth sailing, but there were a few glitches.
May 29 2024 - 11:08
WATCH | Cape Town mayor Georgin Hill-Lewis 'excited for change'
May 29 2024 - 11:06
WATCH | Your vote strengthens democracy: Mashatile
Deputy President Paul Mashatile called on South Africans to go out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right.
“I have cast my vote. This is where I always vote. I am pleased most voting stations throughout the country are open,” he said.
May 29 2024 - 11:00
PICS | DA's Steenhuisen casts vote in Durban
Image: REUTERS/Alaister Russell
Image: REUTERS/Alaister Russell
May 29 2024 - 10:49
Voting in Gqeberha's KwaDwesi runs smoothly despite protest threat
Despite threats of protests, voting in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha, went smoothly on Wednesday, with scores of young and old people arriving to cast their ballots.
A strong police presence ensured voters’ safety.
“I’m thrilled to be here today,” Palesa Payi said at the Sango Methodist Church.
May 29 2024 - 10:46
No cross, no moan, Melville voters say
At Melville's Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, voting is merrily ticking along with no significant delays.
Fauzia Macamo, 23, is a first-time voter.
“I must admit I am a little scared. More anxious than scared. I did my research as much as I could, but I am worried that I will make the right choices today,” Macamo said.
May 29 2024 - 10:35
BREAKING | Bantu Holomisa turned away from voting station
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was among many angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall after being told their names were not on the voters' roll.
He told IEC officials he had voted at the same voting station during the 2021 local government elections and registered at the same station earlier this year.
May 29 2024 - 10:35
WATCH | Police minister Bheki Cele votes in Durban
Police minister Bheki Cele was upbeat after casting his vote at Lamontville High School in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, which opened slightly late on Wednesday.
“We are at Lamontville High where the queues are quite long. We have scanned the country this morning, and up to this point it doesn't look like we have a major problem, except somewhere in the Eastern Cape where one station has been closed and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has withdrawn its staff,” Cele said.
May 29 2024 - 10:30
Voting shut down in Keiskammahoek over outstanding land claim payments
As elections kicked off on Wednesday, a small community in Keiskammahoek vowed not to vote — or let anyone else in the area do so — due to a dispute over millions of rand owed to them in land claims.
For the past two days, the community of Lower Zingcuka has been protesting, blocking access to the village and preventing special voting. It is one of nine voting stations disrupted by communities in the Eastern Cape to vent their grievances with the government.
May 29 2024 - 10:29
Ramaphosa arrives in Chiawelo to cast his vote
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Hitekani Primary School Chiawelo, Soweto, this morning to cast his vote.
May 29 2024 - 10:07
Voters queue in Masiphumelele, Cape Town
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
May 29 2024 - 10:07
WATCH | Limpopo top cop at Juju Valley
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe arrives at the voting station in Juju Valley as voting continues. Two police nyalas have joined the contingent. Violence broke out in the area about a week ago between the EFF and ANC.
May 29 2024 - 10:02
WATCH | Police minister on state of voting station across SA
Police minister Bheki Cele gave an update on Wednesday morning as to the preparedness of the police during the elections.
May 29 2024 - 10:01
South Africans vote in national and provincial elections on May 29 with opinion polls suggesting the governing ANC will lose its majority for the first time in the democratic era, while remaining the largest party.
Under SA's constitution, voters elect 400 members of the National Assembly, who then elect the president by a simple majority. In all previous elections since 1994, the ANC won and lawmakers elected the party's leader as president.
Here are scenarios that could unfold this time, depending on the electoral maths.
May 29 2024 - 09:58
'Life is better now': Voter in Polokwane celebrates 30 years of freedom
Election day was off to a peaceful start in Juju Valley in Limpopo as residents came out in their numbers to cast their vote.
A queue had formed an hour into voting as young and old exercised their democratic right.
There was some police presence at the SpiritWind International Ministries Church more than a week after a violent clash erupted in the area. More than a dozen officers could be seen engaged in intense discussions with IEC officials amid voting.
May 29 2024 - 09:55
Motlanthe casts his vote in Killarney
Former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has arrived at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg to cast his vote. He is the first of two former state heads expected at this particular voting station today.
May 29 2024 - 09:53
What are you voting for?
May 29 2024 - 09:44
Back us for our track record: DA's Alan Winde
Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who is also the DA’s premier candidate, joined a long queue at Jan van Riebeeck Hoërskool in Tamboerskloof on Wednesday.
Winde was accompanied by his wife Tracy and children Jason and Lauren, a first-time voter.
May 29 2024 - 09:36
Deputy President Paul Mashatile votes at Sandton polling station
May 29 2024 - 09:35
Were you there 30 years ago?
May 29 2024 - 09:26
One dead, 6 injured as vehicle bearing ANC banner rolls in Umhlanga
Paramedics responded to a fatal crash in the Umhlanga area north of Durban on Wednesday in which a vehicle with seven occupants bearing an ANC banner rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they arrived at the single-vehicle crash on the M41 joining the M4 southbound just after 7.30am to find multiple patients needing treatment.
May 29 2024 - 09:15
Inanda voters want change and opportunities
Voters in Inanda, north of Durban, braved a chilly morning to queue at Ohlange High School, where the country’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela cast his vote.
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier Thowakhe Zondi said: “Voting is one of our rights which we should not be taking for granted.”
May 29 2024 - 09:06
WATCH | Prisoners cast their votes at Kgosi Mampuru
May 29 2024 - 09:05
74,000 people used website to find their political party match
About 74,000 people used a website to find a party that represents some of their political and economic ideologies for which they could vote in today's elections.
Yoh Vote, a South African application and website founded in August 2023, provides comprehensive information about political parties, making it easier for users to understand what each party stands for and how they plan to address key issues facing the country. Essentially the platform helps users find their political match, making the process of choosing a party fun and informative.
May 29 2024 - 09:03
Tips for first-time voters
May 29 2024 - 09:02
Residents of Eshowe in KZN have their say
May 29 2024 - 08:54
WATCH | Joburg voter explains her reason for voting as delays at stations cause frustration
A voter in Alexandra spoke with TimesLIVE about her reason for voting today.
May 29 2024 - 08:50
Voting under way at Sandton polling station
May 29 2024 - 08:50
Ballots arrive late at Alexandra polling station
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
May 29 2024 - 08:47
Maimane vs Steenhuisen: Shots fired on social media
May 29 2024 - 08:43
Western Cape premier Alan Winde casts his vote
Western Cape premier Alan Winde and family walked past hundreds of people, and a golden labrador, to join the back of the voting queue in the corridors of Jan van Riebeeck Hoërskool in central Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
“Fifty percent plus one,” he said, when asked what he hoped for in the Western Cape election.
After casting his vote in Cape Town, he will visit Paarl, Wellington and other small towns in the Drakenstein region, before dropping in on the South Peninsula and Mitchell’s Plain. – Claire Keeton
Image: Claire Keeton
May 29 2024 - 08:31
Diepsloot voters frustrated
May 29 2024 - 08:29
Delays at Alexandra voting station
TimesLIVE reporter Phathu Luvhengo is in Alexandra, Johnanesburg, at the 3Square Grounds polling station, where an IEC official has just informed voters — some of whom arrived as early as 6am — that the system is down, causing a delay.
May 29 2024 - 08:01
Nelly Khubeka highlights the importance of voting
May 29 2024 - 08:00
Manicured nails? Here’s how to deal with the indelible ink after voting
The Electoral Commission of South Africa says having freshly manicured nails won't prevent anyone from voting, and nail technicians have offered tips and tricks for those wanting to deal with the indelible ink on fingernails.
May 29 2024 - 07:58
Calls for more grant aid at Tshwane voting station
Esther Masindi woke up at 5am and walked in the dark to her voting station at Mahlahle Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane. Wearing a brown jacket and a face mask, she was second in the queue.
May 29 2024 - 07:47
Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions
Election-related arrests have been made in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
May 29 2024 - 07:46
DR INA GOUWS | Community-based governance: Let your vote help your community
Community-based governance requires a partnership between civil society, business and government, writes Dr Ina Gouws.
May 29 2024 - 07:15
WATCH LIVE | SABC News election coverage
Courtesy of SABC News
May 29 2024 - 07:03
South Africans start voting in election that could see ANC lose majority
South Africans started voting on Wednesday in an election that could mark a big political shift if the governing ANC loses its majority as opinion polls suggest.
Voters are electing nine provincial legislatures and a new national parliament, which will then choose the country's next president. If the ANC gets less than 50% of the national vote, it will have to seek one or more coalition partners to govern the country, the first such alliance in the 30 years since it swept to power with Nelson Mandela as its leader at the end of apartheid.
Voting stations opened at 7am and will close at 9pm, with more than 27-million people registered to vote out of a population of roughly 62-million.
The Electoral Commission of Aouth Africa is expected to start releasing partial results within hours of voting stations closing. The commission has seven days to announce final results. — Reuters
May 29 2024 - 07:00
Voting is officially open: IEC
May 29 2024 - 06:47
Election day will be free of load-shedding: Ramokgopa and Eskom
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have offered assurances that no load-shedding will be implemented on Wednesday.
May 29 2024 - 06:26
You can get free stuff if you vote, Joburg high school teacher advises reluctant teen voters
Coffee, a doughnut, a pint of beer — these are some of the incentives businesses are offering for free as an enticement to South Africans to vote.
Northcliff High School history teacher Simone Allen, who is passionate about educating young people about the importance of voting, doesn’t lose out on an opportunity to encourage them — and has taken this passion to social media.
May 28 2024 - 21:45
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why black solidarity voting will not bring development
Unless voters stop voting on the apartheid past, but on the present, South Africa will continue to decline Zimbabwe-like, says William Gumede
May 28 2024 - 21:38
EDITORIAL | Whatever happens, the outcome of our polls will be historic
South Africans once again stand at the crossroads of their democratic journey and have the opportunity to shape the future and make history.
May 28 2024 - 21:37
High court temporarily ‘reinstates’ thresholds, limits on party donations
The Western Cape High Court has reinstated the limits and thresholds for political parties to declare funding from private donors until new thresholds have been determined.
The court has also slammed parliament for failure to propose amounts to President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider in making the determinations.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
May 28 2024 - 21:36
Prospect of coalition rule leaves property developers uncertain
Property stakeholders expressed concern in a discussion about what post-election scenarios — including an ANC-EFF coalition government — could do to the market.
Developers, fund managers and political commentators shared ideas during a webinar last Wednesday about the implications for the property sector after the country votes.
May 28 2024 - 21:35
South Africans go to the polls to choose a new government: what’s different this time
Political scientist Dirk Kotze gives an insight into the new electoral law and what it means for the ballot paper and voters
May 28 2024 - 21:34
OPINION | Governed by her inferiors? Could never be this Gen Z voter
Voting is a potent civic engagement tool, a way to shape the future and a way to remember those who gave their lives defending this freedom, writes Sisanda Mgojo.
May 28 2024 - 21:33
Mayibuye! The 100-year-old slogan that’s stirred up divisions in the elections
By using the symbolic and historical resources of the slogan, the MK Party challenges the struggle credentials of the ANC and its messaging, writes Corinne Sandwith.
May 28 2024 - 21:14
IEC flags 'orchestrated' plan to undermine credibility of elections
IEC head Sy Mamabolo said 937,144 votes were cast over the two-day special voting period, a significant increase from the 2019 elections
May 28 2024 - 20:21
Ramaphosa deploys 2,828 soldiers to maintain order during elections
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,828 National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the elections.
May 28 2024 - 20:00
WATCH | 'Future is in your hands': Lady Du and other celebs urge fans to vote
Some celebrities have urged their followers to vote on Wednesday. While many personalities have affiliated themselves with specific political parties and politicians, comedian David Kau expressed the importance of voting, saying he did not care to persuade his followers to make a specific decision.
May 28 2024 - 19:53
WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked up in police van
Two KwaZulu-Natal policemen have been removed from election deployment after provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi ordered the pair face disciplinary action for allegedly breaching their code of conduct.
In a widely circulated video, a police officer is seen picking up an off-duty colleague — who is wearing uMkhonto we Sizwe party regalia — in a Sundumbili-branded police van from a polling station.
May 28 2024 - 18:11
Elderly turned away for special votes in Pretoria not deterred and adamant they will come back
Elderly people in Saulsville who could not cast their vote during the second and final day of special voting on Tuesday said they would come back to their voting stations on Wednesday, along with all the other members of the public.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE Premium visited voting stations in Saulsville as people cast their votes at their respective voting stations and some at home.
May 28 2024 - 17:48
WATCH | Hillbrow residents vote in dirt
Voters who cast their special votes in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Tuesday had to tiptoe around rubbish, as the streets were filled with litter.
May 28 2024 - 14:13
KZN 'combat ready' for election with boats, cars and choppers: Mkhwanazi
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says all election material will be accompanied by a police escort to avoid “unfortunate” incidents.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa on Sunday said it was concerned by videos circulating on social media posted by MK Party supporters alleging vote rigging in progress.
May 28 2024 - 13:27
Elderly voters in Pretoria hoping for lower municipal rates and taxes
The cost of living was top of mind for elderly people in Saulsville, Pretoria, who cast their special votes on Tuesday.
Lilly Ndou, who voted at the Mahlahle polling centre, called for lower municipal rates and taxes for pensioners from the new administration, saying "we are struggling".
The 73-year-old plans to spend Wednesday visiting her late husband's grave as she said she wants to be with him.
May 28 2024 - 12:48
MK Party heads to polls without legally recognised presidential candidate as it sticks with barred Zuma
When the MK Party contests elections for the first time on Wednesday, it will do so without having a legally recognised presidential candidate, after its leader, Jacob Zuma, was ruled ineligible to stand in the polls by the Constitutional Court.
Last week, the apex court ruled Zuma could not stand for election because he was sentenced in 2021 to a 15-month jail term without the option of a fine for being in contempt of court.
The party has not announced a candidate to replace Zuma as its presidential candidate or fill his first spot on the party’s parliamentary candidate list.
May 28 2024 - 12:00
POLL | Which party is getting your X on Wednesday?
While Wednesday's election has been dubbed one of South Africa's most important since the 1994 democratic polls, many people are still trying to decide which party deserves their vote.
Voters have had front-row seats, watching with enthusiasm as parties campaigned trying to convince people to let them govern the country.
May 28 2024 - 08:00
Rise Mzansi aiming for at least 2.5% of national vote
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says taking winning at least 2.5% of the national vote in Wednesday's elections would be a success for the party.
Formed just over a year ago, the party has always been vocal about it’s “patient” approach to its growth and its plan for the 2026 local government elections and the 2029 general elections.
May 27 2024 - 22:21
Third of voters feel no political party aligns with their views: Ipsos survey
More than a third (35%) of registered South African voters feel no political party fully aligns with their views and opinions, market research company Ipsos said on Monday.
Ipsos based its findings on the views of 2,545 registered voters. Interviews were conducted by trained Ipsos interviewers in the homes and home languages of respondents.
Interviews were conducted from March 9 to April 15. A scientific process of multi-stage stratified random selection distributed interviews in all areas of the county, including deep rural areas.
May 27 2024 - 17:32
IN PICS | KZN pensioners cast special votes as they cling to hope of being given land
In wheelchairs, with walkers and on crutches, Durban pensioners were optimistic about the future as they cast their special votes at the Zibambeleni Old Age Home in Claremont.
Speaking to TimesLIVE Premium, they said while they had enjoyed the fruits of democracy, political leaders had their work cut out for them if they wished to transform lives.
May 27 2024 - 17:14
Here are a list of election day freebies and specials you can get this week
Southern Sun, Spur, Doppio Zero and more offer a number of deals this week for those who will be taking to the polls
May 27 2024 - 10:42
IN PICS | Special votes being cast in 2024 general elections
Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officials are also visiting homes and care institutions for those who require assistance.
The IEC has, in collaboration with the South African National Council for the Blind, developed the universal ballot template for blind and partially-sighted people, people with an unsteady hand, the elderly and people with motor and nervous conditions which do not allow a steady hand.
May 27 2024 - 20:34
Day 1 of special votes sees low turnout with a few hiccups
With more than 1.6-million people registered to cast special votes, a small percentage made their way to voting stations on Monday to be among the first to make their crosses for the parties of their choice.
At least 230,000 voters had marked their ballot papers by the afternoon as the Electoral Commission kicked off the first day of special votes between 9am and 5pm, which will continue on Tuesday.
May 26 2024 - 21:26
EDITORIAL | Nothing is more important than securing the credibility of the election
Nothing is as important in South Africa’s politics right now as securing election materials and ensuring that the polls, in just more than 48 hours, take place in an atmosphere of peace and the outcome is accepted by role players.
This is why the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to increase security arrangements around the delivery of election material after the circulation of a disturbing video depicting ballots and other material easily accessed by what appears to be unauthorised people is most concerning. In the video, claims of vote rigging are made, but these have been vehemently rubbished by authorities.
