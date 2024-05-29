Politics

Gary van Niekerk votes for PA, ANC

His party party, the National Alliance, failed to secure enough signatures to qualify to contest elections

29 May 2024 - 11:11 By Brandon Nel
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk said he voted for the Patriotic Alliance, and his other two votes will be for the ANC.
Image: Kelly Adams

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk voted for the Patriotic Alliance and ANC on Wednesday as a lack of funding sunk any chance of his party competing in the elections.

His party also failed to secure enough signatures to qualify to contest elections at both national and provincial levels.

Van Niekerk, the president of the National Alliance, voted at the Heath Park campus of the East Cape Midlands College.

“I have a very close friend, Tiphany Harmse,” he said.

“I will be supporting Tiphany Harmse, so when it comes to the premier, I will be voting for her.”

Harmse is the Patriotic Alliance’s Eastern Cape premier candidate. 

“We have three ballots, so my other two votes will be for the ANC.”

While queuing, to cast his vote, Van Niekerk said his coalition was doing an excellent job.

“One of our coalition partners, which is the EFF, has come out and said it publicly,” he said.

“I have good relations with the EFF, I make no secret about it.

“Unashamedly I must say these are my friends, my comrades and coalition partners.

“Our service delivery is getting better.”

After making his mark, a grinning Van Niekerk said: “I have voted.”

