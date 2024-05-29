Politics

Glitches cause delays at some voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay

29 May 2024 - 11:15 By Andisa Bonani
At Ben Sinuka Primary School, where scores of voters lined up, Electoral Commission officials did not have the password to scan voters' IDs.
Image: Andisa Bonani

Voting got off to a slow and chilly start at several voting stations in New Brighton in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday, with some glitches delaying the process — including a missing password.

At Ben Sinuka Primary School, where scores of voters lined up at the voting station, Electoral Commission (IEC) officials did not have the password to scan voters' IDs.

The presiding officer at the voting station, who declined to be named, said they had been trying to get hold of their colleagues to get the password.

“We haven't been able to scan anyone since we started working this morning,” the officer said.

“We have been trying to call people at the office to assist us and are still waiting. But voting has not been affected because everything else is running smoothly.”

At Jarvis Gqamlana Primary School, presiding officer Sibuyile Hlungwini said it was mostly the elderly who arrived at the station early in the morning.

He said they had experienced network issues, making it difficult to operate the voter management device (VMD).

“The VMD works intermittently, but we are using the voters' roll as backup which makes things easier because it's in alphabetical order.”

IEC spokesperson Sanda Nodada said there were minor issues at some stations.

“There were a few technical glitches when stations were opening with a delay of about five minutes, but this was resolved.”

Nodada said the voter management devices could work offline without a signal.

“They work offline to check whether a person is registered and ballots are to be issued.

“The voters' roll is not a backup but rather it is used to check if a voter is registered as well and mark them as voted,” Nodada said.

HeraldLIVE

