IN PICS: KZN premier recalls 1994 elections 'triumph' as she votes

29 May 2024 - 15:56 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube recalled the feelings the 1994 elections kindled when she cast her ballot on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube made a renewed appeal for citizens to vote on Wednesday.

Dube-Ncube was speaking after casting her vote at the Nkulisabantu Primary School polling station in KwaMashu north of Durban.

“It feels like yesterday when we as the majority voted for the first time in 1994. Voting here is a poignant occasion because it rekindles the feelings of triumph, since our freedom was won through blood, sweat and tears. That is why I urge those who have not come to vote, to do so and defend our democracy,” said Dube-Ncube.

A long line of voters at Nkulisabantu Primary School in KwaMashu.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

Young and old turned up at the voting station which impressed IEC officials.

“The turnout has been very good despite a few glitches with the voters' management device,” said presiding officer Thobile Nene.

Thobani Zuma, 35, one of scores of people who queued at the station, said he wanted to see change.

“The political party which I had entrusted with my votes has over the years been complacent. It’s for this reason that I want the political terrain to be shaken up,” he said.

Voters at the Nkulisabantu Primary School in KwaMashu.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

Another disgruntled resident of Mzomusba near Inanda expressed misgivings about voting as the community was still battling with water outages.

Thandazile Mkhize, 54, was fuming after having to get water from a water tanker.

“We have had to contend with this for years. We sometimes have to buy water from people. How can you expect us to vote?” asked Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

