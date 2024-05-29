Politics

IN PICS | Rise Mzansi's Gauteng premier candidate makes her mark

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is second on the party's National Assembly list

29 May 2024 - 17:41
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
That great feeling when the work is done: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa after voting.
That great feeling when the work is done: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa after voting.
Image: Supplied

Rise Mzansi's Gauteng premier candidate marked her X in Wendywood, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa is second on the party's list for the National Assembly after president Songezo Zibi.

Rise Mzansi's premier candidate for Gauteng province.
Rise Mzansi's premier candidate for Gauteng province.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa of Rise Mzansi.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa of Rise Mzansi.
Image: Supplied
Three ballots, three votes for Rise Mzansi.
Three ballots, three votes for Rise Mzansi.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa makes sure the crosses are in the right places.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa makes sure the crosses are in the right places.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa flashes a confident smile.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa flashes a confident smile.
Image: Supplied
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa casts her vote.
Vuyiswa Ramokgopa casts her vote.
Image: Supplied
Now we wait for the results.
Now we wait for the results.
Image: Supplied

This is what she had to say:

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. ANC will get a firm majority: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Bantu Holomisa turned away from voting station - but all ends well Politics
  4. ELECTIONS LIVE | IEC says voting running smoothly, delays at some stations Politics
  5. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...