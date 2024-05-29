In crime-riddled Jukulyn at Thakgalang Primary School voting center, just opposite the ground where Bekhi Cele had unveiled an additional policing unit to fight crime in the community, voters walked in and out. Most of them believe that their crime problem will be resolved by creation of employment.
IN PICS | TimesLIVE photographers capture 2024 election moments around SA
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Long line of voters waiting patiently to exercise their vote in Protea South, Soweto.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Hundreds of South Africans queue patiently outside the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg to vote.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
EFF leader Julius Malema voted at the Mponegele Primary School in Polokwane. Malema who was joined by his wife Mantoa Matlala and the party's Godrich Gardee arrived at 12 noon and by 2.20pm, he and his entourage had not yet got to the front of the queue.
Image: Werner Hills
Voters in Nelson Mandela Bay turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Some of the moments in Wednesday's national and provincial elections captured by TimesLIVE photographers around South Africa:
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Image: Dennis Doppa
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Image: Claire Keeton
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Image: Rorisang Kgosana
