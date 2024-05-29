Politics

IN PICS | TimesLIVE photographers capture 2024 election moments around SA

29 May 2024 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
Voters queuing to vote in Protea South, Soweto on May 29 2024.
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips

Long line of voters waiting patiently to exercise their vote in Protea South, Soweto.

A long line of voters snakes around the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg to cast their votes on May 29 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Hundreds of South Africans queue patiently outside the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg to vote. 

EFF President Julius Malema votes at the Mponegele Primary School in Polokwane.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

EFF leader Julius Malema voted at the Mponegele Primary School in Polokwane. Malema who was joined by his wife Mantoa Matlala and the party's Godrich Gardee arrived at 12 noon and by 2.20pm, he and his entourage had not yet got to the front of the queue.

Voters braved the long queue at the voting station at Kuyga Primary school in Nelson Mandela Bay to vote on May 29 2024.
Image: Werner Hills

Voters in Nelson Mandela Bay turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Thakgalang Primary School voting centre at Jukulyn on May 29 2024.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

In crime-riddled Jukulyn at Thakgalang Primary School voting center, just opposite the ground where Bekhi Cele had unveiled an additional policing unit to fight crime in the community, voters walked in and out. Most of them believe that their crime problem will be resolved by creation of employment.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowds at the Tekani Primary School polling station in Chiawelo, Soweto.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

 

Some of the moments in Wednesday's national and provincial elections captured by TimesLIVE photographers around South Africa:

Former ANC provincial chair and KwaZulu-Natal premier S'bu Ndebele casts his vote at Northwood High School in Durban North.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
Musician Dladla Mshunqisi casts his vote at Northwood High in Durban North.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng
MK Party's Nhlamulo Ndhlela at the Randburg home affairs department.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
The voting station at Bonaero Park Primary School in Kempton Park where all was quiet and peaceful. A long queue was moving fairly quickly as the station was well-staffed. Officials allowed the elderly to be escorted to the front of the queue.
Image: Dennis Doppa
Former president Thabo Mbeki arrives at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg to cast his votes.
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Voters queue outside the Langa polling station in Cape Town.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Former president Thabo Mbeki receives his ballot papers at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe voted at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Mosala Phillips
Former president Thabo Mbeki deposits his ballot papers at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe cast their votes in Soweto on Wednesday morning.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
President Cyril Ramaphosa holds his ballot papers at Tekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto, where he cast his vote on May 29 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Journalists, Electoral Commission of South Africa staff and onlookers watched President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his votes at Tekani Primary School in Soweto.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former President Kgalema Motlanthe arrives at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg to make his marks.
Image: Mosala Phillips
It's a wrap. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa deposits his ballot papers at Tekani Primary School in Soweto.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Voting at Laerskool Fontainebleau in Randburg opened after a two-hour delay due to the late arrival of ballot papers
Image: Masi Losi
Prisoners cast their votes at the Kgosi Mampuru correctional services facility in Pretoria. By 8.53am 21 inmates had made their marks.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe votes at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Mosala Phillips
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa with his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe at the Tekani Primary School polling station.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Voters queuing to vote at Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Mosala Phillips
Voters queueing at Joburg's Killarney Country Club.
Image: Mosala Phillips
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe receives his ballot papers from an IEC official at the Killarney Country Club.
Image: Mosala Phillips
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe shows his ID card to IEC officials at Killarney Country Club.
Image: Mosala Phillips
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe waits his turn as voters queue at a busy polling station.
Image: Mosala Phillips
Snaking queues outside the Gauteng legislature in the Johannesburg CBD. Hundreds turned out during the morning to cast their votes.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber
Deputy president Paul Mashatile called on South Africans to turn out in numbers to exercise their democratic right.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Western Cape DA premier Alan Winde joined a long queue at Jan van Riebeeck Hoërskool in Tamboerskloof on Wednesday.
Image: Claire Keeton
Alan Winde casts his vote in Cape Town.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
The scene in Juju Valley as voters prepare to cast their votes. This is the same area where clashes broke out between the ANC and EFF last week.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo
Voting was delayed at the 3Square Grounds polling station in Alexandra. Some frustrated residents who arrived as early as 6am complained about the delay.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Easter Masindi and Girlie Masombuka were the first two in the queue at a polling station.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
Thousands of voters withstood the cold weather to queue outside the Diepsloot Combined School voting station with many, including the elderly, queueing from 3am.
Image: Rorisang Kgosana

