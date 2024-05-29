Politics

IN PICS | TimesLIVE photographers captured 10 of the best images from election day

29 May 2024 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe in Chiawelo after casting their votes on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudli
Voters waiting to cast their votes
Image: Supplied
Voters are seen at Vuwani high School in Chiwaelo, Soweto.
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Voters at Protea South, Soweto.
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Former president and the current president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, casts his vote at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

As South Africans went out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday, TimesLIVE photographers captured the electorate's mood.

The election was characterised by long, snaking queues and it has been dubbed one of the most important polls since the 1994 democratic elections.

Most voting stations had many voters who formed long queues.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
DA leader John Steenhuisen speaking to journalists after voting in Durban.
Image: Supplied
A voter takes part in what has been dubbed the country's most important election since 1994.
Image: Supplied
Boitumelo Zulu, 4, looks on as his father prepares to vote at King Dinuzulu Community Hall in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former deputy president Kgalema Motlante is seen voting at the Killarney Country Club, Johannesburg.
Image: Mosala Phillips
EFF president Julius Malema with his wife and EFF member Nelly Hopane take a photo while waiting in line to cast their votes at the Mponegele Primary School in Polokwane.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
An elderly woman being helped.
Image: Supplied

Most South Africans have been vocal about their unhappiness about the country's general state, with many demanding that the government urgently addresses socioeconomic challenges such as load-shedding, the weak economy, unemployment, crime and corruption. 

TimesLIVE

