As South Africans went out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday, TimesLIVE photographers captured the electorate's mood.
The election was characterised by long, snaking queues and it has been dubbed one of the most important polls since the 1994 democratic elections.
IN PICS | TimesLIVE photographers captured 10 of the best images from election day
Image: Thapelo Morebudli
Image: Supplied
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Image: Nhlanhla Phillips
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Mosala Phillips
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Image: Supplied
Most South Africans have been vocal about their unhappiness about the country's general state, with many demanding that the government urgently addresses socioeconomic challenges such as load-shedding, the weak economy, unemployment, crime and corruption.
TimesLIVE
