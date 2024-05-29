Politics

Inanda voters want change and opportunities

29 May 2024 - 09:11 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Thowakhe Zondi spoke to TimesLIVE while braving the cold outside the voting station at Ohlange High School in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
Thowakhe Zondi spoke to TimesLIVE while braving the cold outside the voting station at Ohlange High School in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

Voters in Inanda, north of Durban, braved a chilly morning to queue at Ohlange High School, where the country’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela cast his vote.

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier Thowakhe Zondi said: “Voting is one of our rights which we should not be taking for granted.”

He said while the ANC had made strides in transforming the lives of people, a lot of work was needed to make the country prosperous.

“They [ANC] have provided houses and access to housing. We may not all agree on the work it has done, but I know they have a lot of work to do,” said Zondi.

He said the country was riddled with corruption and nepotism.

“The tender system should be scrapped and there also should not be nepotism. People should be hired on merit, not because they are associated with a particular person,” said Zondi.

He also weighed in on how Inanda had gained notoriety as a crime hotspot, attributing it to poverty.

“Crime is a concern. We have to be accountable as a community to root out crime because the criminals live in our midst. But we should also not shy away from the causes of crime, which in the main is joblessness,” said Zondi.

Vusumuzi Hlongwane says his RDP house was swept away during heavy rains.
Vusumuzi Hlongwane says his RDP house was swept away during heavy rains.
Image: Motshwari Mofokeng

A strong police presence was visible in the sprawling township and a police helicopter hovered overhead.

Vusumuzi Hlongwane said though he was voting, he had misgivings about whether there would be change in the country.

“I was built an RDP house but it was a shoddy structure. As a result when the heavy rains pelted Durban, my house collapsed. I am going to vote for a different party but I am not sure if I will see change,” said Hlongwa.

Siyabonga Khumalo, 24, who is unemployed, said he would like to see more opportunities for the youth to be educated.

He said: “My vote is my voice. I want us to get more opportunities.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Reflections of 1994: ‘I am proud to have been intimately part of this beautiful, imperfect journey’

Documentary photographer and filmmaker Paul Weinberg was commissioned by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), 30  years later, these are his ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Some good, some bad but what we achieved must guide us forward

When South Africa had its first democratic elections 30 years ago this weekend, it defied doomsayers who feared that apartheid would end not in a ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

A man named Vote will cast his ballot for change on May 29

When Mariana Ubisi went into labour in her one-room home in rural South Africa, millions of black citizens were queuing to vote in the election that ...
Politics
1 month ago

ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  5. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...