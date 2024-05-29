Inanda voters want change and opportunities

Voters in Inanda, north of Durban, braved a chilly morning to queue at Ohlange High School, where the country’s first democratic president Nelson Mandela cast his vote.
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier Thowakhe Zondi said: “Voting is one of our rights which we should not be taking for granted.”
He said while the ANC had made strides in transforming the lives of people, a lot of work was needed to make the country prosperous.
“They [ANC] have provided houses and access to housing. We may not all agree on the work it has done, but I know they have a lot of work to do,” said Zondi.
He said the country was riddled with corruption and nepotism.
“The tender system should be scrapped and there also should not be nepotism. People should be hired on merit, not because they are associated with a particular person,” said Zondi.
He also weighed in on how Inanda had gained notoriety as a crime hotspot, attributing it to poverty.
“Crime is a concern. We have to be accountable as a community to root out crime because the criminals live in our midst. But we should also not shy away from the causes of crime, which in the main is joblessness,” said Zondi.
A strong police presence was visible in the sprawling township and a police helicopter hovered overhead.
Vusumuzi Hlongwane said though he was voting, he had misgivings about whether there would be change in the country.
“I was built an RDP house but it was a shoddy structure. As a result when the heavy rains pelted Durban, my house collapsed. I am going to vote for a different party but I am not sure if I will see change,” said Hlongwa.
Siyabonga Khumalo, 24, who is unemployed, said he would like to see more opportunities for the youth to be educated.
He said: “My vote is my voice. I want us to get more opportunities.”
