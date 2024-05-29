Politics

'Life is better now': Voter in Polokwane celebrates 30 years of freedom

29 May 2024 - 09:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
William Bosoma, 62, shares his excitement to vote in yet another election. Bosoma told TimesLIVE he's been voting since 1994 and is happy to do so again 30 years later.
William Bosoma, 62, shares his excitement to vote in yet another election. Bosoma told TimesLIVE he's been voting since 1994 and is happy to do so again 30 years later.
Image: Khanyisile Ngcobo

Election day was off to a peaceful start in Juju Valley in Limpopo as residents came out in their numbers to cast their vote.

A queue had formed an hour into voting as young and old exercised their democratic right.

There was some police presence at the SpiritWind International Ministries Church more than a week after a violent clash erupted in the area. More than a dozen officers could be seen engaged in intense discussions with IEC officials amid voting.

A nine-year-old girl sustained gunshot wounds during the incident when both the ANC and EFF were campaigning in the area. 

Josephine Mamabolo, 31, said of the incident: “It was so sad. But anyway, it's part of life and we have to move on.”

Mamabolo said she knew the party she was going to vote for and hoped it would bring changes to the community. Problems in the area included lack of water, electricity and poor road infrastructure.

William Bosoma, 62, who also said he knew who he would be voting for, reflected on how life had changed since the historic 1994 vote, saying it had improved for the better.

“Life is getting better unlike back then. Now we are free and we see changes, which don't necessarily happen overnight but little by little.”

Weighing in on the recent violence in the area, he said: “I wasn't impressed because we have to respect each other's choices, even if they differ from ours.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa deploys 2,828 soldiers to maintain order during elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has employed 2,828 National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the ...
News
15 hours ago

ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
12 hours ago

'Too close to elections': eNCA on not broadcasting Zuma interview

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's two-hour interview with veteran journalist JJ Tabane will not be broadcast on Monday on eNCA because “it is too close to ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  5. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...