Politics

Man killed after allegedly shooting at police near Schauderville voting station

29 May 2024 - 18:43 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene.
Image: WERNER HILLS

Police shot dead a man who allegedly opened fire on them near a voting station in Schauderville in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, who was making an oversight visit at the Methodist Church in Boxonga Street, Daku, said the man had tried to enter the voting station with a firearm and when police approached him he allegedly shot at them.

“Nelson Mandela Bay, in terms of voting, has been incident-free except for this one incident that has been reported in Schauderville,” she said.

“A person was reported to have a firearm in the voting station.

“You can’t enter a voting station with a firearm.

“As the police approached him he [allegedly] shot at our members.

“The police shot back and he was fatally wounded,” Mene said.

