Politics

No cross, no moan, Melville voters say

29 May 2024 - 10:44
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Voting at Melpark Primary are, from left to right, Busi Nhlabathi, 22, Lanie van Wyk, 64, Fauzia Macamo, 23, Elize du Rand, 61, and Angelica Beukes, 33.
Voting at Melpark Primary are, from left to right, Busi Nhlabathi, 22, Lanie van Wyk, 64, Fauzia Macamo, 23, Elize du Rand, 61, and Angelica Beukes, 33.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

At Melville's Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, voting is merrily ticking along with no significant delays.

Fauzia Macamo, 23, is a first-time voter.

“I must admit I am a little scared. More anxious than scared. I did my research as much as I could, but I am worried that I will make the right choices today,” Macamo said.

Her friend and fellow first-timer, Busi Nhlabathi, 22, agreed.

“I am also a little scared because you think you know but you are not sure,” Nhlabathi said.

“They say every vote counts but there are not enough young people our age coming out. We were taught if you don't vote, you can't complain.”

Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions

Election-related arrests have been made in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 hours ago

Elize du Rand, 61, and Lanie van Wyk, 64, are involved in the church-run house where Macamo and Nhlabathi live.

“We started having conversations about voting with the young people at the start of the year. We explained the importance of the vote and that it is your duty to be part of the system,” Du Rand said.

For Zama Nhlapo, 31, voting was a painless experience.

“It took between 30 and 40 minutes. I was expecting it to take much longer.”

He shuffled awkwardly when asked how many elections he's voted in.

“I am a little embarrassed to admit this is my first time, but it is great to have a voice and be part of the system.” 

He comes from “a family of voters”.

“My elder brother had to drive back home to Vereeniging to vote because he forgot to register here. He had to do it and he did it because no cross, no moan.”

Armand*, 33, who did not want to be identified, said the process went smoothly.

“Everything is organised. Should any problems come up, you see people taking immediate steps to address them. From start to finish the entire exercise took 20 minutes. The last two elections were also like that, unlike 2009 when we stood in line for hours and hours.”

His girlfriend Kaye and dog Spike waited patiently outside while he exercised his democratic right.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
12 hours ago

74,000 people used website to find their political party match

About 74,000 people used a website to find a party that represents some of their political and economic ideologies for which they could vote in ...
Politics
3 hours ago

You can get free stuff if you vote, Joburg high school teacher advises reluctant teen voters

Coffee, a doughnut, a pint of beer — these are some of the incentives businesses are offering for free as an enticement to South Africans to vote.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  5. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...