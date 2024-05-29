Elize du Rand, 61, and Lanie van Wyk, 64, are involved in the church-run house where Macamo and Nhlabathi live.
“We started having conversations about voting with the young people at the start of the year. We explained the importance of the vote and that it is your duty to be part of the system,” Du Rand said.
For Zama Nhlapo, 31, voting was a painless experience.
“It took between 30 and 40 minutes. I was expecting it to take much longer.”
He shuffled awkwardly when asked how many elections he's voted in.
“I am a little embarrassed to admit this is my first time, but it is great to have a voice and be part of the system.”
He comes from “a family of voters”.
“My elder brother had to drive back home to Vereeniging to vote because he forgot to register here. He had to do it and he did it because no cross, no moan.”
Armand*, 33, who did not want to be identified, said the process went smoothly.
“Everything is organised. Should any problems come up, you see people taking immediate steps to address them. From start to finish the entire exercise took 20 minutes. The last two elections were also like that, unlike 2009 when we stood in line for hours and hours.”
His girlfriend Kaye and dog Spike waited patiently outside while he exercised his democratic right.
TimesLIVE
No cross, no moan, Melville voters say
Image: Hendrik Hancke
At Melville's Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, voting is merrily ticking along with no significant delays.
Fauzia Macamo, 23, is a first-time voter.
“I must admit I am a little scared. More anxious than scared. I did my research as much as I could, but I am worried that I will make the right choices today,” Macamo said.
Her friend and fellow first-timer, Busi Nhlabathi, 22, agreed.
“I am also a little scared because you think you know but you are not sure,” Nhlabathi said.
“They say every vote counts but there are not enough young people our age coming out. We were taught if you don't vote, you can't complain.”
Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions
Elize du Rand, 61, and Lanie van Wyk, 64, are involved in the church-run house where Macamo and Nhlabathi live.
“We started having conversations about voting with the young people at the start of the year. We explained the importance of the vote and that it is your duty to be part of the system,” Du Rand said.
For Zama Nhlapo, 31, voting was a painless experience.
“It took between 30 and 40 minutes. I was expecting it to take much longer.”
He shuffled awkwardly when asked how many elections he's voted in.
“I am a little embarrassed to admit this is my first time, but it is great to have a voice and be part of the system.”
He comes from “a family of voters”.
“My elder brother had to drive back home to Vereeniging to vote because he forgot to register here. He had to do it and he did it because no cross, no moan.”
Armand*, 33, who did not want to be identified, said the process went smoothly.
“Everything is organised. Should any problems come up, you see people taking immediate steps to address them. From start to finish the entire exercise took 20 minutes. The last two elections were also like that, unlike 2009 when we stood in line for hours and hours.”
His girlfriend Kaye and dog Spike waited patiently outside while he exercised his democratic right.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches
74,000 people used website to find their political party match
You can get free stuff if you vote, Joburg high school teacher advises reluctant teen voters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos