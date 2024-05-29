Politics

Nqaba Bhanga makes his mark for ANC

29 May 2024 - 19:00 By Vuyokazi NKanjeni
ANC member Nqaba Bhanga
ANC member Nqaba Bhanga
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Former DA provincial leader and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga
Former DA provincial leader and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga
Image: VUYOKAZI NKANJENI

ANC member Nqaba Bhanga said his vote was for the people of Palestine as he made his mark at Ebongweni Primary School in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Bhanga, a former DA provincial leader who rejoined the ANC last week, said his former party did not support Palestinians so he rallied behind the ANC.

“My vote is for Palestinians, this vote is important to affirm the ANC.

“It’s unbelievable that this great movement of OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela once stood for those who are oppressed in the world.

“I am taking this vote to affirm the people of South Africa will continue to support the people who are oppressed in the world and also to continue to fight the injustice and equality in South Africa.

“Also to continue to build a truly nonracial society.”

