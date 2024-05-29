ANC member Nqaba Bhanga said his vote was for the people of Palestine as he made his mark at Ebongweni Primary School in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Bhanga, a former DA provincial leader who rejoined the ANC last week, said his former party did not support Palestinians so he rallied behind the ANC.
“My vote is for Palestinians, this vote is important to affirm the ANC.
“It’s unbelievable that this great movement of OR Tambo and Nelson Mandela once stood for those who are oppressed in the world.
Nqaba Bhanga makes his mark for ANC
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
Image: VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
“I am taking this vote to affirm the people of South Africa will continue to support the people who are oppressed in the world and also to continue to fight the injustice and equality in South Africa.
“Also to continue to build a truly nonracial society.”
HeraldLIVE
