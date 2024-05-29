Politics

Protesters keep five Eastern Cape voting stations closed

29 May 2024 - 13:40 By ZIYANDA ZWENI '
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police stand guard while Eastern Cape residents queue to vote in the national elections.
Police stand guard while Eastern Cape residents queue to vote in the national elections.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

Five voting stations in the Eastern Cape remain closed.

This was revealed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) shortly after 12pm on Wednesday.

At about 9am, nine stations had not yet opened to allow voters to make their marks.

Voting started at 7am in some of the 4,686 voting stations across the province, but by midday, Nokhatshile SPS in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality, Buhlambo in Ntabankulu, Maggie in Port St Johns, Sidanda in Nyandeni and Mavundleni in King Sabata Dalindyebo remained closed.

This was due to community protests.

A total of 32 voting stations didn’t open on time.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said: “We commend our teams for good work done to open the stations for our people to cast their votes.

Voting shut down in Keiskammahoek over outstanding land claim payments

For the past two days, the community of Lower Zingcuka has been protesting, blocking access to the village and preventing special voting
Politics
7 hours ago

“Let our law enforcement structures stamp their authority without fear or favour to secure free and fair elections. No-one should be allowed to prevent communities from exercising their constitutional right to vote.

“We condemn barricading of roads and digging trenches to raise community concerns. Government has a plethora of public participation mechanisms accessible to everyone to resolve service delivery concerns.

“We have a long way to go in our quest towards a better life for all as water and rural road infrastructure provisioning remains our priority areas in a province as rural as the Eastern Cape.

“Equally important is that the intimidation of IEC staff must end.”

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Excitement and disappointment at some Gqeberha polling stations

Eager to make their mark and hopefully usher in a new government, friends and first-time voters Ruby Kievit and Ashleigh-Faye Nortje were up early to ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Voting in Gqeberha's KwaDwesi runs smoothly despite protest threat

Despite threats of protests, voting in KwaDwesi, Gqeberha went smoothly on Wednesday, with scores of young and old people arriving to cast their ...
Politics
7 hours ago

ELECTIONS LIVE | IEC says voting running smoothly, delays at some stations

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. ANC will get a firm majority: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Bantu Holomisa turned away from voting station - but all ends well Politics
  4. ELECTIONS LIVE | IEC says voting running smoothly, delays at some stations Politics
  5. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...