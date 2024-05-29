UPDATE | Bantu Holomisa finally able to vote

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has finally cast his vote after being among several angry people who left the voting station at Mthatha Town Hall earlier after being told their names were not on the voters' roll.
Holomisa tweeted that he was able to vote at Mthatha General Hospital.
“Sadly others who are supposed to vote in the city hall are also not appearing in the voters' rolls. Let’s hope IEC will assist them soon,” he posted on X.
He told the Dispatch: “There was a bit of confusion from their side. Me and some of my members eventually voted.
“In 2021 (local government elections) I voted here so when I came I was told I would vote in a nearby voting station.
“I’ve cast my vote, there’s nothing these things can do to distract us.”
Holomisa is contesting for the role of Eastern Cape premier after previously standing as a presidential candidate.
DispatchLIVE
Image: Sikho Ntshobane
