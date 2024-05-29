IEC results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Image: Veli Nhlapo
Join editor Nwabisa Makunga in discussion with guests during South Africa's National General Elections. #SAelections2024 #SLElections2024
Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga is at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Tonight she speaks to data analyst Michael O’Donavan and journalists Noxolo Sibiya and Koena Mashale.
WATCH LIVE | Elections 2024 low-down from results centre
Image: Veli Nhlapo
