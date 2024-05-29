Politics

WATCH | Malema, McKenzie, Hill-Lewis, De Lille spotted at the polls to casts their votes in #Elections2024

29 May 2024 - 13:49 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Politicians from the ANC, DA, EFF, GOOD and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) voted in the 2024 elections across South Africa on Wednesday.

Former presidents were also spotted casting their votes at their respective polling stations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was certain of a majority victory for the ANC, while Cape Town mayor, the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis, said it was the start of a new era. PA leader Gayton McKenzie said his party would be kingmakers and revealed he was emotional seeing voters standing in queues.

Watch the video above to see politicians at the polls.

TimesLIVE

