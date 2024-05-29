Politics

WATCH | Police minister Bheki Cele votes in Durban

29 May 2024 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Police minister Bheki Cele was upbeat after casting his vote at Lamontville High School in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, which opened slightly late on Wednesday.

“We are at Lamontville High where the queues are quite long. We have scanned the country this morning, and up to this point it doesn't look like we have a major problem, except somewhere in the Eastern Cape where one station has been closed and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has withdrawn its staff,” Cele said.

He said they had sent more police to the area.

“The issue there is the community itself has taken the decision not to vote.” 

Voting shut down in Keiskammahoek over outstanding land claim payments

For the past two days, the community of Lower Zingcuka has been protesting, blocking access to the village and preventing special voting
Politics
1 hour ago

Cele said while most stations were generally operating as normal, the Lamontville station opened 30 minutes late.

“We believe everything will be OK. Obviously temperatures will be up but as long as people keep within the law and make noise within the law.”

Cele said police were on standby to escort IEC staff with ballot papers to counting stations, adding “communication must be improved by the IEC to make the call to the police service”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
12 hours ago

'Life is better now': Voter in Polokwane celebrates 30 years of freedom

Election day was off to a peaceful start in Juju Valley in Limpopo as residents came out in their numbers to cast their vote.
Politics
2 hours ago

Election day will be free of load-shedding: Ramokgopa and Eskom

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom have offered assurances that no load-shedding will be implemented on Wednesday.
News
5 hours ago

Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions

Election-related arrests have been made in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
4 hours ago

Calls for more grant aid at Tshwane voting station, crime a concern for Diepsloot voters

Esther Masindi woke up at 5am and walked in the dark to her voting station at Mahlahle Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane.
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200k, ANC docked 1% of its vote over his ‘veiled ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘MK Party approached me to join them but I am born into the ANC,’ says ... Politics
  3. WATCH | Suspensions for cop and off-duty member in party gear who gets picked ... Politics
  4. ‘It’s OK if I’m in breach’: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla on breaking IEC code with ‘vote ... Politics
  5. MK Party demands copy of Zuma interview after eNCA halts its airing Politics

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa casts his #Elections2024 vote, says there is 'no doubt of ANC ...
Delays in Diepsloot & Alexandra voting stations cause frustration & voter on ...