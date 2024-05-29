Politics

WATCH | Your vote strengthens democracy: Deputy President Paul Mashatile

29 May 2024 - 11:02
Deputy President Paul Mashatile arriving to vote in Kelvin, Sandton.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile called on South Africans to go out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right.

“I have cast my vote. This is where I always vote. I am pleased most voting stations throughout the country are open,” he said.

Mashatile cast his vote at St Johannes Lutheran Church in Kelvin, Sandton on Wednesday morning.

He arrived in a convoy to excitement among ANC volunteers outside the station in a calm suburb a few kilometres away from Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

“There may be glitches here and there, but I call on all South Africans to go out and exercise their right to vote. It is a right we all fought hard for,” he said.

He said after 30 years, the country remains a very strong democracy and voting will make sure it is sustained.

Mashatile said he happy with voter turnout, and in most parts of the country the elections are proceeding peacefully, and he hoped it would be like that throughout the day.

“We hope by the end of the voting process, everything would have gone well and South Africans would have exercised their rights.

“We call on everybody to go out. It does seem like there is a lot of excitement on the ground, with many people coming out. It's a good thing.

“I heard in some parts of the country there were challenges, including in the Eastern Cape, but generally it does look peaceful.”

MORE:

WATCH | Police minister Bheki Cele votes in Durban

Police minister Bheki Cele was upbeat after casting his vote at Lamontville High School in Durban, which opened slightly late on Wednesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

Calls for more grant aid at Tshwane voting station, crime a concern for Diepsloot voters

Esther Masindi woke up at 5am and walked in the dark to her voting station at Mahlahle Primary School in Saulsville, Tshwane.
Politics
4 hours ago

ELECTIONS LIVE | Smooth sailing in most parts of SA – but a few glitches

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
12 hours ago

Back us for our track record: DA's Alan Winde

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who is also the DA’s premier candidate, joined a long queue at Jan van Riebeeck Hoerskool in Tamboerskloof on ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Voting shut down in Keiskammahoek over outstanding land claim payments

For the past two days, the community of Lower Zingcuka has been protesting, blocking access to the village and preventing special voting
Politics
1 hour ago
