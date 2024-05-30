May 30 2024 - 07:45
Election results trickle in after wide-open vote
First results from Wednesday's general election were trickling in early on Thursday after a late voting surge kept many polling stations open with snaking queues late into the night.
The ANC was on 43.2% of the vote after 5.5% of polling stations reported results, the election commission said.
The biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, was on 27.3% of the vote, and Economic Freedom Fighters in third place, with 7.5%, the early results also showed.
Check the latest results here.
ELECTION RESULTS LIVE | DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni municipality
What's happening on the ground as votes are counted the day after South Africa's 2024 general elections
Image: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius
May 30 2024 - 12:14
May 30 2024 - 12:12
POLL | Should the IEC consider online voting for future elections?
With some voters having had to endure long hours and queues before they could cast their ballots on Wednesday, the debate on whether the Electoral Commission of South Africa should look into online voting for future elections came up.
May 30 2024 - 12:09
Results at noon on Thursday via the IEC
Image: IEC
May 30 2024 - 11:51
Gwede Mantashe says the MK Party numbers surprised him in KZN but that wouldn’t be the same in other provinces.
May 30 2024 - 11:49
Born-frees take a stand in poll to influence their future
There was loud music blaring at Wits campus as well as excited chatter as many people descended onto the institution to cast their votes.
Hundreds of students and residents from surrounding areas braved the cold and stood on a long queue outside Wits Old Mutual Mall waiting to vote.
May 30 2024 - 11:39
DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni municipality
By 10.30am on Thursday the DA was leading the polls in Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng with 41.26% followed by the ANC with 27.01% votes.
At the time, 14,229 votes had been counted from the 360,379 people who had registered to vote. The DA had 5,838 votes while the ANC had 3,822.
The VF Plus was the third party in the race with 1,358 votes (9.60%).
May 30 2024 - 11:36
ANC leading in Limpopo and North West
Early results by 10.30am on Thursday show that the ANC was taking the lead in two provinces, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape
May 30 2024 - 11:28
ANC takes early lead as national, Eastern Cape results trickle in
The ANC has taken an early lead in the Eastern Cape for seats in the National Assembly as the number of votes counted surpassed the 10% mark on Thursday morning.
Results slowly trickled in with counting of votes for 2,335 of 23,293 of the national voting districts completed by 8am.
May 30 2024 - 11:14
Why many residents of Gqeberha's northern areas opted not to vote
Though voting stations in Gqeberha’s northern areas experienced heavy foot traffic on Wednesday, some people took an unexpected approach to the national and provincial elections — staying away.
May 30 2024 - 11:11
May 30 2024 - 11:09
MK Party takes early lead in KZN after Durban voters queue past midnight
Jacob Zuma’s MK Party has taken the lead in KwaZulu-Natal with 38.6% of the vote as ballot counting got under way after Wednesday’s national and provincial elections.
By Thursday morning, the ANC had 32.32% of the vote, the IFP 15.81% and the DA 7%.
May 30 2024 - 11:05
JUSTICE MALALA | Hold on tight for shocks and surprises
They are going to yank you about, the politicians. If you thought they flip-flopped on the campaign trail, well, watch them do somersaults and U-turns as the coalition talks begin in the next few days. There’s going to be so much whiplash you will need a neck brace.
May 30 2024 - 10:50
Latest from Gauteng and KZN
Image: Veli Nhlapo
May 30 2024 - 10:25
Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support
The ANC appears on course to lose the parliamentary majority it has held for 30 years, partial results from the national election show, in what would be the most dramatic political shift since the end of apartheid.
With results in from 11.3% of polling stations, the ANC's share of the vote in Wednesday's election stood at 42.8%, with the DA on 25.6% and the EFF on 8.3%, data from the electoral commission showed.
May 30 2024 - 10:21
ANC at 41.65% after 12.85% of voting districts declared: CSIR
May 30 2024 - 10:17
May 30 2024 - 10:10
May 30 2024 - 09:58
May 30 2024 - 09:55
Counted votes pass 1-million mark
May 30 2024 - 09:51
May 30 2024 - 09:49
May 30 2024 - 09:42
JONATHAN JANSEN | Coalition politics means power tussles and not much else
The elections are over and the ruling party is scrambling to secure a coalition partner to take them over the 50% mark — and load-shedding will be back in full swing soon. In other words, back to abnormal. The action that will create meaningful change in education and development is more likely to come from below, writes Prof Jonathan Jansen.
May 30 2024 - 09:39
May 30 2024 - 09:34
May 30 2024 - 09:26
May 30 2024 - 09:12
ANC at 42.3% after 10% of results counted
With results in from 10% of polling stations, the ANC's share of the vote in Wednesday's election stood at 42.3%, with the DA on 26.3% and the EFF on 8.1%, data from the electoral commission showed. The early results showed the ANC and the DA neck-and-neck on about 34% each in Gauteng. In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK party led by former president Jacob Zuma was performing strongly, with 41.7% of the vote versus 20.1% for the ANC.
– Reuters
May 30 2024 - 09:00
Cold and thirsty Joburg voters wait after midnight to cast their votes
Cold, hungry and thirsty, scores of voters deprived themselves of sleep as they waited undeterred outside the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg after midnight to cast their votes.
The voting station had a huge voter turnout as thousands of people waited in snaking queues for an average of six to seven hours — including those who joined the lines after knocking off work.
May 30 2024 - 08:35
MK Party 'concerned about IEC mismanagement' of elections
May 30 2024 - 07:30
Courtesy of SABC News
May 30 2024 - 07:26
Eastern Cape's Bizana voting station first to proclaim election results
The Eastern Cape was the first province to officially release results of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
The results were from the Bizana Baptist Church voting station in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela municipality for the national ballot.
They showed that the ANC was leading with 99 votes, followed by the EFF with 29 votes and the MK Party with 17 votes. Other parties, such as Bosa, IFP and ATM each got one vote.
May 30 2024 - 06:30
Wits students brave long queues to vote, receive widespread support on social media
Students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have been praised for their patience and determination after standing in line for hours to vote.
Arriving at the polling stations as early as 1pm on Wednesday, many students found themselves still waiting in long queues well past the 9pm cut-off time.
“The queue outside is still long here at Wits University. I finally managed to vote,” tweeted Nqobile Dludla who finally cast her vote at 10.20pm.”
May 30 2024 - 00:30
Elections 2024 done and dusted: protests, a fatality, technical glitches but a greater turnout than in 2019
The national and provincial elections on Wednesday saw unusually long queues in some metropolitan areas in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape, with some voters in Johannesburg waiting about seven hours in queues before casting their ballots.
Some of the delays could be attributed to there being three ballot papers in this year's elections, which meant voters spent more time when casting their votes. There were also reports of problems with the operation of the voter management devices at some stations.
While the IEC reported that some areas had experienced delays and disruptions to voting, at least one death allegedly linked to the elections was reported.
Image: Werner Hills
TimesLIVE
ELECTION DAY WRAP | South Africans vote with vigour as impressive turnout is predicted
