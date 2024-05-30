ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for the MK Party's performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.
Former president Jacob Zuma's party is performing strongly in the province with 42.3% of the vote vs 20.1% for the ANC so far.
Speaking to media at the results operating centre in Midrand on Thursday, Mantashe said he was not surprised by the MK Party's results in KwaZulu-Natal.
“I don't think we should lock ourselves into Zulu tribalism. Tribalism is a backward form of politics, it has its timeframe and then disappears. If that is the factor, I am not worried,” said Mantashe.
The MK Party is less than a year old but has made inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.
LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for strong MK Party showing in KZN
Image: VELI NHLAPO
