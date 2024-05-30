The ANC remained in the early forties in percentage terms on Thursday afternoon as the results kept coming in. They were at 42.28% nationally after 35.74% of the votes were captured after 9pm. The DA followed at 24.61% and new entrant uMkhonto we Sizwe was third with 9.38% in the preliminary results. More than 60% of the votes still need to be captured.
Before the elections the governing party maintained it would get an outright majority, with Mokonyane earlier this week saying opposition parties would be defeated.
LISTEN | We remain optimistic, says Nomvula Mokonyane as 34.49% results are captured
Image: Bulelani Nonyukela
ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says they remain hopeful for an outright majority.
Listen to Mokonyane react to ANC perfomance:
