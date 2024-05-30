Politics

‘They did not pay me’: NomaRally on choosing to vote for ActionSA

30 May 2024 - 14:39 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Thembeka 'NomaRally' Dliwako announced that ActionSA has captured her heart and won her vote in these national elections.
Image: Thembeka Dliwako/Facebook

When KwaZulu-Natal's “rally queen” Thembeka Dliwako rubbed shoulders with leaders of different political parties in pursuit of a political home, she not only listened to their manifestos but observed their characteristics. 

Dliwako, dubbed “NomaRally”, topped social media charts earlier this year when she attended the manifesto launch of major parties dressed in their colours.

After months of her unconventional political manifesto review strategy in which she managed to make some money from hosting campaigns, she announced ActionSA as her political home on Wednesday.

Her announcement caused a stir on social media as some of her supporters insinuated she was paid to endorse ActionSA. Speaking to TimesLIVE Dliwako dismissed the claims. 

“I did not get money to vote for the party. The only money I received from the party was when I was working at their homecoming event. I was also paid when I joined their campaign events in KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango bought food for Thembeka Dliwako's family in March.
Image: Thembeka Dliwako

Dliwako said she was impressed by the party’s education plans.

“In their manifesto they promised to improve higher education. They also promised to ensure the rights of students are protected and that students get their funding [NSFAS] on time. 

“I believe they can uplift the economy of this country. I joined them on their campaign and they talked about ownership of spaza shops by foreign nationals and that they would empower more South Africans to own the stores. KwaZulu-Natal party leader Zwakele Mncwango even donated to a young female entrepreneur who was starting her own shop,” she said. 

The student from Mnambithi TVET college in Ladysmith said she was impressed by Mncwango, who showed her “humanity” when he bought her family groceries.

“He was very supportive of me and even came to my home in Pietermaritzburg and bought groceries. Before the elections my aunt was involved in a car accident and he checked up on me and supported me.” 

Politics
21 hours ago

Dliwako said she was not afraid of not being booked for events by other parties after announcing her support for Herman Mashaba’s party. 

“Many people say I should have not revealed my support for ActionSA because other parties might not employ me as MC at their events any more. I am OK with that, it is their loss. I am at peace with my decision.”

TimesLIVE

