Courtesy of SABC News
Results from the 2024 national and provincial elections are trickling in on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results start trickling in
Courtesy of SABC News
Results from the 2024 national and provincial elections are trickling in on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
ELECTION RESULTS LIVE | DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni municipality
Eastern Cape's Bizana voting station first to proclaim election results
WATCH | Elections 2024 low-down from results centre
ELECTION DAY WRAP | South Africans vote with vigour as impressive turnout is predicted
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos