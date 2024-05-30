Politics

WATCH LIVE | 2024 election results start trickling in

30 May 2024 - 07:23 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Results from the 2024 national and provincial elections are trickling in on Thursday.

ELECTION RESULTS LIVE | DA leads ANC in troubled Emfuleni municipality

What's happening on the ground as votes are counted the day after South Africa's 2024 general elections
4 hours ago

Eastern Cape's Bizana voting station first to proclaim election results

The Eastern Cape was the first province to officially release results of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
5 hours ago

WATCH | Elections 2024 low-down from results centre

Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga is at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.
18 hours ago

ELECTION DAY WRAP | South Africans vote with vigour as impressive turnout is predicted

What's happening on the ground in South Africa's 2024 general elections
1 day ago
