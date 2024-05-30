Politics

WATCH LIVE | IEC briefing

30 May 2024 - 16:20
The first results are trickling in.
Image: IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) updates the media on the progress made in tallying votes so far.

The electoral commission briefs the media on the progress made so far. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

IEC flags 'orchestrated' plan to undermine credibility of elections

IEC head Sy Mamabolo said 937,144 votes were cast over the two-day special voting period, a significant increase from the 2019 elections
Politics
1 day ago

IEC update: voting running smoothly, delays at some stations

The IEC reported a smooth start to the national and provincial elections on Wednesday morning, despite hiccups at some stations.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape IEC officials quit amid intimidation claims

Intimidation of IEC staff in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape has led to the resignation of officials at two voting stations.
Politics
20 hours ago
