Politics

WATCH | IEC briefs media on progress

30 May 2024 - 20:12
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People watch live voting results on the national ballot results board at the IEC National Results Centre on May 30 2024 in Johannesburg.
People watch live voting results on the national ballot results board at the IEC National Results Centre on May 30 2024 in Johannesburg.
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The Electoral Commission (IEC) held a media briefing on Thursday to provide updates on the progress made in preparing for the upcoming elections.

The Independent electoral commission briefs the media on the progress made so far. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Party leaders unmoved by early election results, say no cause for panic yet Politics
  2. Eastern Cape's Bizana voting station first to proclaim election results Politics
  3. ELECTION RESULTS LIVE | No MKP coalition with ANC or DA: Duduzile Zuma Politics
  4. Election results trickle in after wide-open vote Politics
  5. Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...