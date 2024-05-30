Politics

WATCH | MK Party confident of Eastern Cape upset

30 May 2024 - 14:36 By ZIYANDA ZWENI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Supporters of the MK Party gather in Cato Ridge on May 29.
Supporters of the MK Party gather in Cato Ridge on May 29.
Image: ROGAN WARD

New kids on the block the MK Party are confident that by the close of counting they will be the top party in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial elections head Andiswa Nika, speaking on the sidelines at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's results operations centre in East London on Wednesday, said the party’s performance was impressive.

The party is in the top five in the province, trailing the ANC, DA, EFF and UDM. Votes counted stood at just above 13% — 172,283 — by 9.30am.

“The MK party is a new kid on the block,” Nika said.

“We are happy about what I’m seeing. The party had many challenges, including ubaba [Jacob Zuma] going to courts and we nearly deregistered.

“We were in courts left, right and centre. If it wasn’t the logo, it was the name of the party or the spear itself, but all of that confusion, I’m seeing the party at top five,” Nika said.

She attributed the performance to the party members who she said campaigned without resources.

“This tells you people believe in the MK Party. It’s still early stages. The numbers are still coming. We expect more. I’m in shock and surprise. At some point I doubted we will do well but when I look at the numbers I’m a happy person.”

By the end of counting Nika said they will have toppled the ANC.

“We will be sitting at No 1. If something happens, then at least No 2, but I can assure you that we will remain at top five.”

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC takes early lead as national, Eastern Cape results trickle in

The ANC has taken an early lead in the Eastern Cape for seats in the National Assembly as the number of votes counted surpassed the 10% mark on ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Election results trickle in after wide-open vote

First results from Wednesday's general election were trickling in early on Thursday, after a late voting surge kept many polling stations open with ...
Politics
9 hours ago

Eastern Cape's Bizana voting station first to proclaim election results

The Eastern Cape was the first province to officially release results of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Politics
9 hours ago

ELECTION RESULTS LIVE | No MKP coalition with ANC or DA: Duduzile Zuma

What's happening on the ground as votes are counted the day after South Africa's 2024 general elections
Politics
9 hours ago

Eastern Cape IEC officials quit amid intimidation claims

Intimidation of IEC staff in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape has led to the resignation of officials at two voting stations.
Politics
20 hours ago

Arrests for voter intimidation, election disruptions

Election-related arrests have been made in Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 day ago

Protesters keep five Eastern Cape voting stations closed

Five voting stations in parts of the Eastern Cape remain closed
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape's Bizana voting station first to proclaim election results Politics
  2. Election results trickle in after wide-open vote Politics
  3. ELECTION RESULTS LIVE | No MKP coalition with ANC or DA: Duduzile Zuma Politics
  4. Eastern Cape IEC officials quit amid intimidation claims Politics
  5. WATCH | Elections 2024 low-down from results centre Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...