Politics

Wits students brave long queues to vote, receive widespread support on social media

30 May 2024 - 06:50
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
A long line of voters snakes around the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg to cast their votes on May 29 2024.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Students at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) have been praised for their patience and determination after standing in line for hours to vote.

Arriving at the polling stations as early as 1pm on Wednesday, many students found themselves still waiting in long queues well past the 9pm cut-off time.

“The queue outside is still long here at Wits University. I finally managed to vote,” tweeted Nqobile Dludla who finally cast her vote at 10.20pm.”

Despite the extended wait, the students remained steadfast, committed to exercising their democratic right to vote, many of them voting for the first time. 

“It’s 9.07pm , the voting line at Wits University education campus is still very long but we remain patient,” another student said on X. 

Across social media platforms, particularly X, users rallied to support the Wits students, posting messages of encouragement and solidarity.

Young people at Wits University stay the course! Do not tire! Your vote is needed,” wrote one user.

Another added: “Wits University students hang in there. I am happy to witness young people coming out to exercise their constitutional rights.

The prolonged voting process was attributed to a combination of a high voter turnout and technical issues that caused intermittent delays.

This did not deter the students' determination to remain in line 

Adding to the sense of community and support, the EFF Mlungisi Madonsela Battalion stepped in to provide much-needed refreshments.

The party set up a tea station helping to sustain the students' spirits and energy as they braved the cold night.

“Students are waiting in long lines to exercise their right to vote, and they need our support! Let's mobilise to campuses and provide food, drinks, and encouragement to help them stand strong!” they said.

As the night wore on, more messages of support poured in, creating a virtual wave of encouragement for the students still waiting to cast their ballots. 

TimesLIVE

