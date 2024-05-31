While the ANC is struggling to retain a majority in some provinces, in Limpopo it was doing well on the second day of the counting of votes.
The governing party had 75.60% of 60.30% votes counted in the province by Friday evening. The EFF was trailing behind at 11.61% and the DA at 6.02%.
Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) only had 1.04% votes in the province.
The province is an ANC stronghold. In the 2019 elections the ANC won with 77.00 % and in 2014 it won with 78.97 % of the votes in the province.
There was a dispute in the province at one of the voting stations in Letaba on Thursday after party agents could not agree on result figures.
Limpopo electoral officer Nkaro Mateta said the commission had sent a team to resolve the dispute.
ANC cruising in Limpopo with 75% vote lead, MK Party on 1%
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
While the ANC is struggling to retain a majority in some provinces, in Limpopo it was doing well on the second day of the counting of votes.
The governing party had 75.60% of 60.30% votes counted in the province by Friday evening. The EFF was trailing behind at 11.61% and the DA at 6.02%.
Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) only had 1.04% votes in the province.
The province is an ANC stronghold. In the 2019 elections the ANC won with 77.00 % and in 2014 it won with 78.97 % of the votes in the province.
There was a dispute in the province at one of the voting stations in Letaba on Thursday after party agents could not agree on result figures.
Limpopo electoral officer Nkaro Mateta said the commission had sent a team to resolve the dispute.
Image: Screenshot
The ANC was also leading in the Eastern Cape with 65.44% of 79.44% votes counted on Friday evening. The DA was on 12.21%.
Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape the party’s dominance was dealt a blow on Friday after 100% of the votes were counted and it only had 49.30%. No party won an outright majority in the province. The DA tallied 21.22% and the EFF had 12.89% of the votes.
In the 2019 national elections, the ANC won the province with 58.23%.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
MK Party has punished ANC and IFP: Mantashe on early election results
Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally
It’s sinking in — ANC top brass accept 50% beyond reach
‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir
Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support
LISTEN | The people have exercised their democratic right, says ANC on brink of losing absolute majority
POLL | Do you think the MK Party can take the EFF’s third spot nationally?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos