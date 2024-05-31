Politics

ANC cruising in Limpopo with 75% vote lead, MK Party on 1%

31 May 2024 - 19:16 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa's party doing well in some provinces as it struggles to retain majority nationally on second day of vote count.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's party doing well in some provinces as it struggles to retain majority nationally on second day of vote count.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

While the ANC is struggling to retain a majority in some provinces, in Limpopo it was doing well on the second day of the counting of votes. 

The governing party had 75.60% of 60.30% votes counted in the province by Friday evening. The EFF was trailing behind at 11.61% and the DA at 6.02%.

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) only had 1.04% votes in the province. 

The province is an ANC stronghold. In the 2019 elections the ANC won with 77.00 % and in 2014 it won with 78.97 % of the votes in the province.

There was a dispute in the province at one of the voting stations in Letaba on Thursday after party agents could not agree on result figures. 

Limpopo electoral officer Nkaro Mateta said the commission had sent a team to resolve the dispute.

Screenshot of election results.
Screenshot of election results.
Image: Screenshot

The ANC was also leading in the Eastern Cape with 65.44% of 79.44% votes counted on Friday evening. The DA was on 12.21%.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape the party’s dominance was dealt a blow on Friday after 100% of the votes were counted and it only had 49.30%. No party won an outright majority in the province. The DA tallied 21.22% and the EFF had 12.89% of the votes.

In the 2019 national elections, the ANC won the province with 58.23%.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

MK Party has punished ANC and IFP: Mantashe on early election results

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe says the governing party has no intention of legally challenging election results as it monitors the “biggest ...
Politics
1 day ago

Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally

With half the votes counted, Jacob Zuma’s MK Party might be far from its target of a two-thirds majority, but it is slowly taking over the EFF’s spot ...
Politics
13 hours ago

It’s sinking in — ANC top brass accept 50% beyond reach

Party leaders said to be already planning for coalition talks
Politics
1 day ago

‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir

One resident who voted for the EFF in Orania, a small Afrikaner enclave in the Northern Cape, has caused a stir on social media.
Politics
7 hours ago

Early election results show ANC losing majority with MK eroding its support

If the final results were to resemble the early picture, the ANC would be forced to make a deal with one or more other parties to govern - a ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | The people have exercised their democratic right, says ANC on brink of losing absolute majority

The ANC will look at its principles and what its voters want when it enters into a coalition to govern the country, the party said as total control ...
Politics
6 hours ago

POLL | Do you think the MK Party can take the EFF’s third spot nationally?

With more than half the votes counted, the spotlight is on the EFF as Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (MKP) is slowly taking over the red berets' spot with the ...
News
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party has punished ANC and IFP: Mantashe on early election results Politics
  2. ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 LIVE | ANC still below 42%, MK leads EFF Politics
  3. ‘You’re a legend’: Single EFF vote in Orania causes a stir Politics
  4. MK Party blasts Helen Zille and Gwede Mantashe over ‘Zulu vote’ Politics
  5. Party leaders unmoved by early election results, say no cause for panic yet Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...