Politics

Cape Town passes 2024/2025 budget with focus on pro-poor spending

31 May 2024 - 14:53 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo.
Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has approved what it calls South Africa's biggest pro-poor infrastructure investment allocation which will create about 130,000 construction jobs over three years.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said  on Friday the city has passed the “Building for jobs” budget for 2024/2025, which includes South Africa’s largest infrastructure investment by a metropolitan municipality.

This will see 75% pro-poor spend directly benefiting lower income households in this financial year, he said.

“Cape Town’s infrastructure spend of R39.5bn over three years is more than all three Gauteng metros combined and forms part of a R120bn 10-year pipeline of planned projects that will catapult Cape Town into the future city we hope it can be, for ourselves and our children,” said Hill-Lewis.

The city estimates its infrastructure investments will yield about 130,000 construction-related jobs alone over three years.

Joburg library partial reopening scheduled for next financial year: city

A procurement process has been initiated to find service providers to tackle critical fire safety concerns before the Johannesburg City Library can ...
News
1 week ago

“With South Africa’s lowest unemployment rate and well over 300,000 jobs added since the start of this municipal term, Cape Town is already the city where a person is most likely to find a job and we plan to do much more to grow our economy in the years to come to the benefit especially of lower income households.”

He added lower income households will directly benefit from 75%, or R9bn, of the city’s R12bn infrastructure spend in 2024/2025.

“This pro-poor infrastructure spend in 2024/2025 is bigger than the entire infrastructure budget of any other city. It is the factual end of the debate on which city is doing the most for the poor.

“We are taking a big step towards achieving these goals with this building for jobs budget, which targets our investments to Cape Town’s fastest growing and poorest areas, with infrastructure projects that will, over time, unstitch the unjust legacy of our country’s past.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | City of Johannesburg budget speech

Finance MMC Dada Morero is on Tuesday presenting the City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality budget speech.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Wheels come off government’s R77bn transport programme

Sixteen years and R55-billion later, the government's much-hailed “revolutionary” bus-rapid transit (BRT) system is going nowhere slowly.
News
2 weeks ago

eThekwini passes budget with reduced tariff increases for water, electricity

The eThekwini municipality on Friday approved its final budget for the 2024/25 financial year, after a revision of tariff hikes.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MK Party has punished ANC and IFP: Mantashe on early election results Politics
  2. ELECTION RESULTS DAY 2 LIVE | ANC still below 42%, MK leads EFF as vote ... Politics
  3. Halfway into results: MK Party slowly taking EFF’s third spot nationally Politics
  4. MK Party blasts Helen Zille and Gwede Mantashe over ‘Zulu vote’ Politics
  5. Party leaders unmoved by early election results, say no cause for panic yet Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...